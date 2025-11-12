Kim Kardashian is the most unpredictable of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Guessing her hair color, her latest SKIMS line, or her next off-duty outfit is near to impossible. Not even the most loyal of Kardashian fans could've seen her socks with flip-flops look coming on November 12.

Though All's Fair hit Hulu last week, the SKIMS founder-turned-actor is still knee-deep in press tour mode. Currently, she finds herself in Rio de Janeiro, alongside co-stars Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor. Kardashian finally styled her first pair of flip-flops on day three—but not in the typical way demonstrated by her sisters.

Kardashian began her unseasonal set with a plunging red halter top. It matched the crimson elements of her black-and-white windbreaker, plus her baggy cargo pants. Fishnet tights peeked out from the top of its low-rise waistline. Chunky sneakers would've been an obvious partner for the star's street style set. But no, that would be too normal for Kardashian, right?

Kim Kardashian gave flip-flops a go with toe socks in Rio de Janeiro. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kardashian traded Kendall Jenner's trusty The Row thongs for stark white Havaianas—an under-$30 pair beloved by Gigi Hadid. (The supermodel even collaborated with the Brazilian label last August.) Even in 75° weather, Kardashian paired the slip-ons with contrasting toe socks. The once frat boy-only pairing looked surprisingly cool—a sentence I never thought I'd type. (Such is the Kim Kardashian Effect.)

If the goal was to get fans talking, Kardashian achieved that in spades. In fact, it even got the Marie Claire team buzzing. "I must admit, I did not see this unconventional look coming," fashion editor Lauren Tappan told me. "Several months ago, I wrote about the socks-and-loafers trend—a preppy pairing that has become quite a hit among the fashion crowd this season. But socks and flip-flops? That's a funky footwear style that's surely new to me."

Flip-flops and socks are certainly a revolutionary combination, but socks-and-sandals have been conversation-starters since the dawn of modern street style. In the last decade, the duo has won over everyone from Rihanna and Hailey Bieber to Bella and Gigi Hadid, too.

In 2022 alone, both Hadid sisters tested socks with sandals. First, in March, Gigi was spotted en route to a photoshoot in knee-highs and Birkenstock sandals. A few months later, her younger sister followed suit—that time with platform Chloé sandals and white crew socks. Both Gigi and Bella have yet to revive the set, but perhaps now's the time.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back in 2022, Gigi paired her tan sweatsuit with socks and sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid elevated the two with Chloé sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not ready to retire your flip-flops for winter? According to Kim Kardashian, you don't have to. Just bundle up with hosiery (toe socks preferred) and ta-da: You've winterized the Kardashian-Jenner staple of summer 2025.

Shop the Flip-Flops With Socks Trend Inspired by Kim Kardashian