Of Course Kim Kardashian's NikeSKIMS Era Involves Pantaboots
Not one, but two in one day!
Kim Kardashian interrupts your regularly-scheduled Fashion Month programming with a NikeSKIMS surprise in New York City.
Sure, she could be front row at Milan Fashion Week, but the Skims co-founder had business in Manhattan this week. Two days pre-launch of the brand's latest venture, Kardashian and 50 athletes shut down the New York Public Library with the full NikeSKIMS debut collection.
She, of course, was in head-to-toe athleisure. But it wasn't your average all-black workout set: She layered one bra top underneath another (like she did in the now-viral campaign) with high-rise pantaboots. The skintight bottoms—which are part of the "Shine" edit, and boast a reflective, quick-drying finish—sculpted her hips, thighs, and calves like your favorite leggings would. They then became pointy pumps around her ankles.
One can imagine that, at this point, Kardashian has a pantaboots section in her closet. She's worn the style, popularized by Demna-era Balenciaga, over 50 times over the years—in Barbie pink, nude, and even denim. In fact, in New York, she wore two in one day.
Less than an hour later after that first spotting, Kardashian emerged again to take her front-row seat outside the Public Library. She was outfitted in NikeSKIMS once again, except this time, she swapped her shiny pantaboots for a matte black pair. They appear to be made of the "Airy" line's breathable knit. She styled them with a matching puffer jacket over a plunging crop top, both presumably with NikeSKIMS tags. Even her hair scarf followed the matte memo, covering her forehead and beachy waves before connecting via a knot in the back.
The NikeSKIMS viewing party read more like a film set, with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner sitting by Kim's side. The family followed her lead in full exercise gear (surely, a text was sent to the group chat): Khloé chose a T-shirt and sculpted leggings, while Kris paired a quarter-zip hoodie with parachute pants.
Clearly, the Kardashian-Jenner bunch is excited the NikeSKIMS partnership. Knowing Kim, key pieces are en route to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's mailboxes as we speak.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.