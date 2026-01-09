Last fall, Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show included anything-but-average aprons in almost every runway look. By January 8, Industry star Myha'la gave Miu Miu's It-piece a proper close-up at the hit HBO Max show's Season 4 premiere.

Just two days after the newlywed made her secret 2025 wedding public, she returned to the red carpet with her husband, Armando Rivera. She delivered a solo step-and-repeat, too, starring stylist Law Roach's latest select: Miu Miu's black leather apron dress, featuring a haltered bodice and an entirely open back. A matching triangle bralette peeked out from beneath the leather.

Like any chef's lovingly worn-in apron, the bottom-half shielded her undergarments from any spills. (A win for inside the screening, no doubt.) The only differences? Myha'la's version didn't tie in the back before stretching below her stilettos. Its 360-degree skirt grazed the black carpet, contrary to the knee-length look seen on the runway.

Myha'la attended the Industry Season 4 premiere in a leather Miu Miu dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Button closures traded places with a typical apron tie. Even so, the leather maxi wasn't completely lace-less. Knots secured both the apron and bralette around Myha'la's neck, as well as the mid-back bust. That way, the silhouette still stayed true to its hardworking roots—while still delivering plenty of edge.

A moment for the back of the apron. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miu Miu's one-piece appeared just as striking on the Spring 2026 catwalk. The midi stopped in line with the model's knees, revealing black Oxford-style shoes.

A model wore a slightly shorter apron on Miu Miu's catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Not a single accessory made the cut last September, but Myha'la couldn't leave her engagement ring at home. It sparkled just as much as her diamond stud earrings.

Once the curtain closed on the screening, Myha'la traded her apron for a leather-centric after-party look. She posed with Heated Rivalry heartthrob Hudson Williams, the internet's current BookTok boyfriend, in a white tank top, a suit tie, and low-rise leather pants.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The cherry on top of Myha'la's post-screening cake was Miu Miu's Mini Aventure Bag in black. You may recognize its yellow gold hardware from the closets of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Chase Infiniti, and more Miu Miu girls. It's a small-but-mighty $3,300 signature for Hollywood's elite, both up-and-coming and seasoned.

That's it, Myha'la and Williams need to star in something together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miu Miu Aventure Mini Nappa Leather Bag $3,300 at Miu Miu US

Myha'la is the first fashion girl brave enough to test the Miu Miu-ified, stay-at-home-parent apron in public. (Though the Bodies Bodies Bodies star went the leather, blacksmith-inspired route.) Her sartorial prowess ensured she won't be the last.