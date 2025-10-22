Kristen Bell Puts Her Spin on the Sock Boot Trend While Promoting 'Nobody Wants This'
She got the convertible style from the same brand that makes Bella Hadid's beloved sneakerinas.
Actors on press tours are very busy, promoting a project in as many places as possible while serving a look or two. This requires a wardrobe that support a packed schedule—think versatile coats, sleek sunglasses, even customizable footwear.
Kristen Bell is currently making the rounds in New York, spreading the word about Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, which is mere hours from hitting Netflix. She was outfitted by stylist Nicole Chavez in brown, autumnal attire. Her brown coat from Aya Muse's Pre-Fall 2025 collection perfectly matched her knit boots from Vivaia. The latter not only echo the sock boot trend we saw on the Totême, Givenchy, and Jil Sander fall runways, they also have a fun party trick: They come with detachable leg warmer-like additions, so they can go from ankle boots to knee-highs in an instant.
Bell's only non-brown select was a $745 top-handle bag from DeMellier, which evoked a certain Hermès Birkin charm, especially its gold-plated lock closure. The Frozen actor is no stranger to the London label's catalog: Similar to Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, Bell has worn DeMellier handbags for years, and is known to be most loyal to the Nano Montreal Bag. (Princess Kate also carried as recently as May.)
Vivaia, the brand behind her boots, is also a celebrity staple. It's most beloved by It girls—Bella Hadid, Charli xcx, and Amelia Gray included—for its viral take on the ballet sneaker trend. The Jogger Re-Nylon Sneakerinas were the unofficial shoe of the summer. Selena Gomez recently put the brand's Mary Janes on Marie Claire's radar, too, when she wore a $139 cap-toe pair.
Thanks to Bell, we know Vivaia is so much more than just a sneakerina hotspot.
Shop Styles Inspired by Kristen Bell
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.