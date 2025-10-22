Actors on press tours are very busy, promoting a project in as many places as possible while serving a look or two. This requires a wardrobe that support a packed schedule—think versatile coats, sleek sunglasses, even customizable footwear.

Kristen Bell is currently making the rounds in New York, spreading the word about Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, which is mere hours from hitting Netflix. She was outfitted by stylist Nicole Chavez in brown, autumnal attire. Her brown coat from Aya Muse's Pre-Fall 2025 collection perfectly matched her knit boots from Vivaia. The latter not only echo the sock boot trend we saw on the Totême, Givenchy, and Jil Sander fall runways, they also have a fun party trick: They come with detachable leg warmer-like additions, so they can go from ankle boots to knee-highs in an instant.

Kristen Bell turned heads in New York wearing Vivaia's customizable boots. (Image credit: Splash News)

Bell's only non-brown select was a $745 top-handle bag from DeMellier, which evoked a certain Hermès Birkin charm, especially its gold-plated lock closure. The Frozen actor is no stranger to the London label's catalog: Similar to Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, Bell has worn DeMellier handbags for years, and is known to be most loyal to the Nano Montreal Bag. (Princess Kate also carried as recently as May.)

DeMellier The Hudson | Black Small Grain $745 at DeMellier

Vivaia, the brand behind her boots, is also a celebrity staple. It's most beloved by It girls—Bella Hadid, Charli xcx, and Amelia Gray included—for its viral take on the ballet sneaker trend. The Jogger Re-Nylon Sneakerinas were the unofficial shoe of the summer. Selena Gomez recently put the brand's Mary Janes on Marie Claire's radar, too, when she wore a $139 cap-toe pair.

Thanks to Bell, we know Vivaia is so much more than just a sneakerina hotspot.

