It's time for GQ to rename the Men of the Year issue as It Girls of the Year. The corresponding red carpet event on November 13 was flooded with them—even Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Rodrigo RSVP'd "yes." Rodrigo, for one, deserves an honorary "Men of the Year" mention for taking on the '90s-inspired theme so fabulously.

West Hollywood's Château Marmont was filled to the brim with notable A-listers, some from the issue's front cover, others just there for the "Party Like It’s 1995" festivities. Rodrigo stole the show in Look 38 from Tom Ford's Resort 2026 line, sourced by styling duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo. (It marked Haider Ackermann's third collection as creative director of Tom Ford.)

The plunging shift dress could've been vintage, plucked straight from '90s collection. It began with sleeveless one-inch straps, alongside a plunging U-shaped neckline. Then, the luminescent sequin fabric took over. From some angles, the ankle-length gown—and its elongated train—appeared black. However, dark indigo sequins sparkled from top to bottom. Different shades of blue created an ombré effect toward the end of the hem. This was a subtle way to add dimension, without breaking the sequins' synchronicity.

Olivia Rodrigo returned to the GQ carpet dressed in Tom Ford Resort 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo's accessories leaned into the effortless ease of the '90s. Her Pamela Anderson-esque bun and diamond drop earrings from Shay felt more nostalgic than a statement necklace. (Plus, their $199,000 price tag dropped a few jaws.) A blink-and-you'll miss it bracelet, diamond rings, and strappy sandals finished Rodrigo's red carpet selects.

In the Resort 2026 photoshoot, Ackermann styled the royal blue gown quite similarly. The only statement jewelry? Gold bangles. Pointy pumps, also in dark blue, replaced Rodrigo's peep-toe Tom Ford heels.

A model wore Olivia's sequin dress in the Tom Ford Resort 2026 line. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Rodrigo doesn't wear Tom Ford often—unless it's a vintage find from his years at Yves Saint Laurent or Gucci. Two years ago, however, the Grammy winner attended her first GQ Men of the Year bash in a new Tom Ford LBD. Instead of sequins, the thigh-length mini featured cascading tiers of leather fringe. (Nowadays, the cocktail dress sells secondhand for upwards of $2,500.) She paired it with sky-high platform pumps, courtesy of Valentino.

Back in 2023, she posed for photographers in Tom Ford, once again. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo's devoted fans, a.k.a. the Livies, agree: She needs to style Tom Ford more often, and not just at GQ parties.

