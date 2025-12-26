In 2025, the Best-Dressed Celebrities Kept Their Everyday Outfits Offline

Call me Gen Z (derogatory) all you want, but it's cute to be a little mysterious on the internet. My last Instagram post dates back to June, and yet, I feel more in tune with viral trends than ever. It's probably because all my focus goes toward scrolling, not curating a perfect photo dump.

Turns out, I'm in tune with some of the best-dressed—and least online—celebrities of 2025. Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, and Greta Lee were anti-Instagram this year, too, but that didn't stop them from setting internet-wide trends left and right. Lawrence practically revived the cord necklace craze, even before designers could follow suit during the Spring 2026 runway circuit. Stone was a steadfast toe-ring sandal supporter, which encouraged peers like Lawrence to test it out. These It girls didn't need to advertise their outfits on social media; they could watch the online zeitgeist unfold from afar and still make an impact. Maybe when you spend less time tracking what others are wearing, you have more time to develop your own style.

In 2025, stars from Amal Clooney and Kristen Stewart to Jacob Elordi let their laid-back looks speak louder than an Instagram caption ever could. Ahead, see why the "Sorry I've been MIA" post is staying in my drafts in 2026. This year, the best-dressed celebrities taught me I don't need to be chronically online to have relevant, individual style.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence dominates the street style scene, even without an Instagram. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence has steered clear of any app with a big "post" button since she found fame in 2010. She trades Instagram posts and stories for serves captured by the paparazzi, each with a fresh 2025 handbag trend in tow. A rare Hermès Kelly Monaco, The Row's $33,000 Lady Bag, and Jonathan Anderson's reimagined Dior Book Tote all joined the Oscar winner's purse collection within a matter of months.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone still made vintage lovers everywhere gasp without an IG. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone delivered street style looks to rival her red carpet rotation throughout 2025—without a single social media post to show for it. Still, a few of her Bugonia press tour looks managed to go viral all on their own. Fashion girls gasped when she arrived at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a vintage skirt set from Donna Karan. The two-piece looked as fresh as it did on Gwyneth Paltrow in 1998's Great Expectations. Fingers crossed her vintage selects resume during awards season.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett's trip to the Chelsea Flower Show featured an IG-worthy photo op. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to Cate Blanchett to turn Chelsea's 2025 flower show into a fashion moment. In May, the Instagram-less actor styled a baby blue button-down with pleated trousers and a gray blazer. Suits like these accompanied Blanchett to late-night shows, Wimbledon, and even the Venice Film Festival. She proved the most lavish suits can feel relaxed with the correct accessories (i.e. Converse sneakers).

Greta Lee

Greta Lee's New Balance sneakers would go viral on IG. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike Lawrence (her fellow Dior brand ambassador), Greta Lee's street style looks were few and far between. But on the off chance she did step out, Lee proved she's a sneakerhead to watch. In late April, the Past Lives star turned heads in New Balance 1906Rs: the same chunky, dad-core sneakers debuted by Taylor Swift in late 2023. She elevated the $160 treads with Loewe's cinched Flamenco Bag, one of Anderson's final designs before moving to Dior's helm.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie would make quite an influencer on Instagram. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Barbie might have an Instagram account (a fairly animated one at that), but Margot Robbie saved her best outfits for this year's street style circuit only. After the press tour for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in NYC, the Oscar nominee returned to L.A. and her personal rotation.

A lace-trimmed camisole awoke her boho-chic side, while a leather trench coat from Bottega Veneta added Rihanna-inspired dimension. Since then, Robbie's outerwear has only become more impressive. (See her vintage John Galliano fur at a Frankenstein screening in mid-November for proof.)

Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison broke the Gen Z chain without an Instagram in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being 26 years old, you might assume Mikey Madison's Instagram to be stocked with photo dumps aplenty. On the contrary: She's completely absent from the platform. "I’m not on social media. I never regret missing a party or a dinner, but society makes me wonder: Should I do it too to be happy?" she told Vogue Italia in August.

If her style is this classic without Instagram, I hope she never signs up. Hosting Saturday Night Live at the end of March shined a light on her off-duty aesthetic, specifically her penchant for statement coats. She preferred Chloé selects of the Penny Lane variety, which complemented her Brunello Cucinelli tote.

Kristen Stewart

Even Kristen Stewart abstains from IG use. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If Kristen Stewart used Instagram publicly, I assume her grid would resemble Dua Lipa's: photo dumps featuring her travels abroad, selfies with her wife, Dylan Meyer, and her favorite designer looks. (Turns out, she has a private account "that my friends follow where I post pictures of my cat.") Stewart's checkered skirt set on Dec. 1—courtesy of Favorite Daughter—would likely receive a solo post, with close-ups of her Doc Martens and Oakley sunglasses.

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's schedule doesn't allow for the most active social appearance. (Image credit: SplashNews)

Amal Clooney is far too busy juggling her human rights career to maintain an active Instagram account. So, most of her street style strolls were surprises in 2025, including a Giambattista Valli Fall 2022 leopard-print coat and croc-embossed boots, in mid-March.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi's IG would surely be a sneakerhead favorite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi has a complicated relationship with Instagram, having deactivated and reactivated his account numerous times since his career took off a decade ago. If he feels inspired to rejoin, his grid would be sneaker-centric in spades. This year, the Frankenstein star became a Nike collector, debuting limited-edition pairs with each outing. $600 Duke "Frankenstein" Supremes and Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoes were his signatures this year.