Known for their fierce and confident nature, it's no surprise Leos are some of the Zodiac's most stylish stars. Between Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa, Leo suns are setting a high bar for next month's Virgos (see Beyoncé and Zendaya). On August 12, Lipa celebrated her 30th birthday in true Leo fashion: wearing head-to-toe designer, including a cutout-heavy Jacquemus dress.

While Kylie Jenner rang in her 28th birthday at her Calabasas home, alongside Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, Lipa jetted off to Mykonos, her "favorite island," with her "favorite people." Her birthday isn't until August 22, but the Grammy winner already shared post-party pics on Instagram, starring "the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me." That's Simon Jacquemus, creative director of Jacquemus and Lipa's close friend, who designed a high-neck, backless number for the occasion. (He also received an invitation to Mykonos, of course.)

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) A photo posted by on

The birthday girl's custom dress was just as photogenic as the oceanside backdrop, as white micro-mini sequins shined from head-to-toe. It could easily double as a bridal little white dress once her wedding rolls around.

The "Don't Start Now" singer's back was on full display, alongside an additional cut-out atop her hip. At first glance, the hip strap mimicked the thinness of a thong, but alas, this whale tail trick was just an illusion. It was connected to the sequin bodice.

Dua Lipa's white Jacquemus dress stole the show at her birthday party. (Image credit: @dualipa)

The price tag of Lipa's birthday dress will forever remain under wraps—it's custom, after all. The four-figure status of Lipa's accessories, however, is no secret. First, the Tiffany & Co. ambassador frosted herself in the silver Peretti Side Cuffs in various asymmetrical silhouettes. They match her Victoria diamond stud earrings, also in silver hardware.

Suddenly, her budget jumped to five-figures with Tiffany & Co.'s Schlumberger Status Ring, which retails for $50,000. That's a few thousand less than the (rumored) $47,000 price tag of her four-carat engagement ring. To finish, Lipa carried the studded Mini Jodie Bag from Bottega Veneta, one of the rarest finds in her collection.

Sure, Lipa is on her birthday trip, but her latest looks have also read very bridal. For her first outing in Mykonos, the bride-to-be went viral in all-white Chloé, including a boho-chic blouse, plus a matching ruffled swimsuit. The next day, Lipa's ivory streak continued with a polka-dot bikini from Inalbis.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since she said "yes" to fiancé Callum Turner in late 2024, Lipa's kept any and all wedding updates under wraps. In a June cover interview with Vogue, she shared she "wanted to finish my tour" before walking down the aisle. Lipa's Radical Optimism tour picks up again on September 1 and finishes in December, so perhaps she's planning an early 2026 wedding where she can wear her custom Jacquemus dress once again.

Shop Styles Inspired by Dua Lipa