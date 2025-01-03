As cliché as it sounds, the New Year really is the perfect time to reflect on what's working in your life and what's not. With this in mind, I like to take a good hard look at my closet and weed out the pieces that aren't working—like the TikTok fashion trend that didn't stick and the old pieces that don't fit like they used to—before I decide on my personal style vibe for 2025. I want rich-looking outfits from head to toe this year, but I don't necessarily want to blow my year's fashion budget in one fell swoop. So, I tracked down 17 worth-it buys from the new-year sales across the web.

I've learned that you don't have to do a major overhaul to make a big difference in your wardrobe and that investing in higher-quality pieces does the trick. Think: soft cashmere sweaters, warm wool coats, and luxe black boots. Couple these items with a few trendier finds like leather gloves and a knitted cape, and you've got a winter capsule wardrobe that feels both elevated and fresh for the new year. What's better, I've discovered that all of these pieces can now be found on sale from brands like Reformation, Everlane, and more.

These finds will amp up my winter outfits with little effort. The best part is that they all ring in at $300 (or less!), with the majority coming in at under $200—what an amazing way to kick off the new year.

Caslon Cashmere V-Neck Sweater (Was $129) $60 at Nordstrom This year, choose to invest in pieces that will last in your closet for years. You can't go wrong with this easy-to-layer cashmere sweater. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Reformation Wilder High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $168) $118 at Saks Fifth Avenue Prepare to see true indigo-hued denim and even longer hemlines in 2025. Get ahead of the curve with this on-sale pair from Reformation, which is shockingly still in stock—but not for long. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

New Relaxed Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe (Was $138) $80 at J.Crew J.Crew's sweaters are unmatched in quality and price. However, the brand's Lady Jackets are fan-favorite because of their classy look. This new version features a slightly oversized fit for more effortless layering. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Coach Rebecca Booties (Were $275) $165 at Coach The perfect pair of black boots does exist. Nothing says luxurious like a kitten heel and an elongated pointed toe. Reviewers rave about how comfortable they are. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.

C by Bloomingdale's Cashmere Travel Wrap (Was $198) $99 at Bloomingdale's Once you upgrade to a cashmere scarf, you'll wonder why you wore one made from any other fabric. Pick from 13 colors in this top-rated find, which reviewers say is versatile and luxurious. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Renee C Satin A-Line Skirt (Was $105) $35 at Nordstrom Rack A slip skirt is an elegant year-round staple. The best part is that you can dress it up or down in seconds by changing your shoes. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Everlane The Topcoat in Wool (Was $268) $134 at Everlane Don't let a frumpy coat ruin your cold-weather looks. Instead, invest in a smart-looking winter coat like this to keep you stylish and warm throughout the season. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Claudie Pierlot Leather Gloves (Were $150) $90 at 24S Fashion girls have incorporated leather gloves into all of their winter outfits. It may seem like a basic accessory, but they're a simple way to elevate your outfits. Save even more with one of our 24S promo codes.

Banana Republic Ribbed Merino Sweater Polo $70 at Banana Republic The next time you're tempted to reach for your average long-sleeve tee, throw this on instead and see what a difference it makes in your final look. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Rag & Bone Drew Houndstooth Blazer (Was $598) $294 at Rag & Bone A blazer always means business, but for 2025, opt for a more streamlined version like this one from Rag & Bone. It offers more than the oversized versions of the past. Save even more with one of our Rag & Bone promo codes.

COS Asymmetric Merino Wool Sweater (Was $135) $95 at COS The asymmetrical hemline on this white sweater gives the illusion that it's more pricey than it actually is. Plus, COS hardly ever goes on sale, so snag this find while you can at a discount. Save even more with one of our COS promo codes.

Mango Cape Scarf Buttons (Was $160) $80 at Mango The winter 2025 runways prove capes are the outerwear trend to turn your eye to this season, and thankfully, you don't need a designer budget to test-run the style. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

Ultrafine 950 Silver Puffed 1" Huggie Hoop Earrings (Were $88) $46 at QVC The quickest way to take your outfit up a notch is to throw on chunky hoop earrings. These are made from sterling silver, so they're a great choice for sensitive skin, and they'll add just a hint of glimmer. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

Madewell The Harlow Superwide-Leg Trousers in Brushed Twill (Were $128) $115 at Madewell Madewell's best-selling Harlow pants are a cult-favorite choice for your winter workwear rotation. Pair these trousers with anything from sweaters to polos and T-shirts for low-lift yet polished looks. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Blazer (Was $120) $58 at Abercrombie & Fitch A classic motorcycle jacket will never go out of style, but I've been reaching for a leather blazer lately. It provides a more polished look, especially when worn with a going-out outfit. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.

Heaven Mayhem Bean Belt (Was $200) $120 at Revolve A belt may not sound all that important as an accessory, but it will amp up the simplest of outfits. Take this one from the celeb-loved brand Heaven Mayhem and pair it with jeans, a white T-shirt, and ankle boots, and you'll have a stylish, low-effort look. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Citizens of Humanity Annina 33" in Seashell Jeans (Were $228) $114 at Shopbop Something about an all-white outfit screams "rich" to me, even in the winter. I'd pair these jeans with tonal sweaters now, then tees and tank tops in spring and summer. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.