Today, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in front of 800 plus guests, from Kate Middleton to Naomi Campbell and Demi Moore. For the ceremony, Eugenie wore a Peter Pilotto dress, which had long sleeves and special details woven on to the bodice. She also wore the Grenville Emerald tiara, loaned to her by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and earrings, which were a wedding gift from Jack Brooksbank. She opted not to wear a veil, so as to not hide her scars from a childhood scoliosis surgery. If you wanted a close up of her dress though, you're in luck. Her gorgeous designer gown was captured from multiple angles by the cameras (thank God), so we decided to round up all the snapshots ahead.