The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show won't officially air on TV until December 2, but we've already got a sneak peek at all of the lingerie looks. This year's spectacle took place in New York City and featured familiar faces such as Taylor Hill, Behati Prinsloo, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid. Newcomers Kelsey Merritt and Mélie Tiacoh also walked, while Elsa Hosk debuted the $1 million dollar fantasy bra. The themes for this year's runway event ranged from plaid to moonlight. Before we reveal too much, however, check out all the lingerie outfits ahead.