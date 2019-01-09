image
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection for Valentine's Day Is Sweet and Sexy

She just dropped 23 new pieces.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy

Ask and you shall receive. Rihanna just dropped a Valentine's Day collection for her Fenty x Savage line ahead of February 14, breaking mending the hearts of those in search of affordable, sexy but cute and wearable lingerie. The new 23-piece collection features poppy pinks and deep red colors (don't worry there is some black too) along with heart-shaped pasties, embroidered lip bralettes, and sheer-as-hell bodysuits. Prices for the V-Day collection range from $20 to $68 while sizes range from 32A to 44DD in bras and XS to 3X in undies and sleepwear. Check out some of our favorite pieces, ahead.

1 of 16
Hearts Half Cup Bralette
$34.00
SHOP IT
2 of 16
Open-Back Hearts Bikini
$24.00
SHOP IT
3 of 16
Embroidered Hearts Thong Trio
$49.95
SHOP IT
4 of 16
The Crop
$24.00
SHOP IT
5 of 16
Hearts Mesh Cami
$24.00
SHOP IT
6 of 16
Hearts Teddy
$34.00
SHOP IT
7 of 16
Lip Embroidered Babydoll
$39.00
SHOP IT
8 of 16
Lip Embroidered Bikini
$24.00
SHOP IT
9 of 16
Embroidered Hearts Teddy Set
$39.95
SHOP IT
10 of 16
Hearts Halter Teddy
$34.00
SHOP IT
11 of 16
Satin and Lace Bodysuit
$66.00
SHOP IT
12 of 16
Lip Embroidered Bralette
$34.00
SHOP IT
13 of 16
Lace Teddy
$74.00
SHOP IT
14 of 16
Hearts Half Cup Bralette
$34.00
SHOP IT
15 of 16
Open-Back Hearts Bikini
$30.00
SHOP IT
16 of 16
Geo Mesh Teddy
$49.00
SHOP IT
28 Gifts for Your Work Wives
image
