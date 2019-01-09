Ask and you shall receive. Rihanna just dropped a Valentine's Day collection for her Fenty x Savage line ahead of February 14, breaking mending the hearts of those in search of affordable, sexy but cute and wearable lingerie. The new 23-piece collection features poppy pinks and deep red colors (don't worry there is some black too) along with heart-shaped pasties, embroidered lip bralettes, and sheer-as-hell bodysuits. Prices for the V-Day collection range from $20 to $68 while sizes range from 32A to 44DD in bras and XS to 3X in undies and sleepwear. Check out some of our favorite pieces, ahead.