If the 2019 Grammys red carpet impressed you, wait until you see what the stars wore to the after-parties. Celebs like Lady Gaga changed into a blazer and bra look for Mark Ronson's bash, while stars like Ashlee Simpson loved her dress so much, she wore it straight to the after-party. Though some of the nominated artists and talent might have lost out on a Grammy or two, their after-party outfits were winners in our eyes. See the best party looks ahead.