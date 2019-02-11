image
What Celebrities Wore to the 2019 Grammys After Parties

So many parties, so little time!

image
By Marina Liao
Mark Ronson's 'Club Heartbreak' Grammy Party Sponsored by Absolut Elyx
Getty ImagesGabriel Olsen

If the 2019 Grammys red carpet impressed you, wait until you see what the stars wore to the after-parties. Celebs like Lady Gaga changed into a blazer and bra look for Mark Ronson's bash, while stars like Ashlee Simpson loved her dress so much, she wore it straight to the after-party. Though some of the nominated artists and talent might have lost out on a Grammy or two, their after-party outfits were winners in our eyes. See the best party looks ahead.

1 of 17
Mark Ronson's 'Club Heartbreak' Grammy Party Sponsored by Absolut Elyx
Getty ImagesGabriel Olsen
Katy Perry
2 of 17
Mark Ronson's 'Club Heartbreak' Grammy Party Sponsored by Absolut Elyx
Getty ImagesGabriel Olsen
Charli XCX
3 of 17
Mark Ronson's 'Club Heartbreak' Grammy Party Sponsored by Absolut Elyx
Getty ImagesGabriel Olsen
Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga
4 of 17
FIJI Water At Republic Records Grammy After Party
Getty ImagesVivien Killilea
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
5 of 17
Republic Records Grammy After Party At Spring Place Beverly Hills - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAndrew Toth
Hailee Steinfeld
6 of 17
Republic Records Grammy After Party At Spring Place Beverly Hills - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAndrew Toth
Shay Mitchell
7 of 17
Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs - Arrivals
Getty ImagesPaul Archuleta
Kacey Musgraves
8 of 17
Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGeorge Pimentel
Alessia Cara

In Jennifer Fisher jewelry

9 of 17
Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs - Arrivals
Getty ImagesPaul Archuleta
Eve
10 of 17
Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs - Arrivals
Getty ImagesRodin Eckenroth
Zedd
11 of 17
FIJI Water At Republic Records Grammy After Party
Getty ImagesVivien Killilea
Paris Jackson
12 of 17
Steven Tyler's GRAMMY Awards After Party Benefiting Janie's Fund - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJean Baptiste Lacroix
Ashlee Simpson
13 of 17
FIJI Water At Republic Records Grammy After Party
Getty ImagesVivien Killilea
Sofia Carson
14 of 17
FIJI Water At Republic Records Grammy After Party
Getty ImagesVivien Killilea
Ashley Tisdale
15 of 17
FIJI Water At Republic Records Grammy After Party
Getty ImagesVivien Killilea
Jackie Cruz
16 of 17
Republic Records Grammy After Party At Spring Place Beverly Hills - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAndrew Toth
Katherine McNamara
17 of 17
Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs - Arrivals
Getty ImagesRodin Eckenroth
Sabrina Carpenter

In Jennifer Fisher jewelry

