Moschino's Fall 2019 Runway Show Was Inspired By 'The Price Is Right'

Cue a washing machine and toothpaste purses.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Always expect the unexpected from Jeremy Scott's Moschino shows. The creative director is known for his colorful and outrageous themes for his runway collections and fall 2019 was no different. Scott drew his inspiration from the game show The Price Is Right, where contestants guess the price of everyday retail items in order to win prizes. The models debuted TV dinner-printed purses, a hairdryer, a miniature replica of a laundry machine, a toothpaste bag, and the most fantastical creation of all: A life-size TV dinner cloak (worn like angel wings). In between, were detergent-inspired dresses and sweatpants sets. The show boarded on the extreme and was the perfect way to shake up Milan Fashion Week.

•••

1 of 14
image
Getty Images
A Dish Detergent-Inspired Dress
2 of 14
image
Getty Images
A Laundry Detergent-Inspired Sweatsuit
3 of 14
image
Getty Images
A Close Up of the Hoodie
4 of 14
image
Getty Images
A Washing Machine Purse
5 of 14
image
Getty Images
An Iron Purse
6 of 14
Moschino - Details: Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20
Getty ImagesEstrop
A Hairdryer
7 of 14
image
Getty Images
A TV Dinner Cloak
8 of 14
image
Getty Images
A Denim Dress With a Side of Toothpaste
9 of 14
Moschino - Details: Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20
Getty ImagesEstrop
The Toothpaste Bag
10 of 14
image
Getty Images
A TV Dinner Clutch
11 of 14
image
Getty Images
A Large Check-Inspired Purse
12 of 14
image
Getty Images
A Purse to Carry All Your Cash In
13 of 14
image
Getty Images
A Slot Machine Purse
14 of 14
Moschino - Details: Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20
Getty ImagesEstrop
A Dish Detergent Purse
image
