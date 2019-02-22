Always expect the unexpected from Jeremy Scott's Moschino shows. The creative director is known for his colorful and outrageous themes for his runway collections and fall 2019 was no different. Scott drew his inspiration from the game show The Price Is Right, where contestants guess the price of everyday retail items in order to win prizes. The models debuted TV dinner-printed purses, a hairdryer, a miniature replica of a laundry machine, a toothpaste bag, and the most fantastical creation of all: A life-size TV dinner cloak (worn like angel wings). In between, were detergent-inspired dresses and sweatpants sets. The show boarded on the extreme and was the perfect way to shake up Milan Fashion Week.



