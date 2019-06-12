Time to stock up!
Finding a good bra is easier said than done. So when you finally find one that's pretty, supportive, and affordable, it's always a good idea to buy a few of them at once.
Thanks to ThirdLove, you can stock up this week without going over budget. The brand famous for its spot-on fit finder is having an epic "buy more, save more" bundle. You can take $15 off two bras, $25 off three bras, and $40 off four bras. So the more you buy, the more you'll save. Um, yes please.
Because we at Marie Claire love finding a bra that's comfy (and cute!), we rounded up our favorite styles. Shop them all below. Your lingerie drawer will thank you.
This is hands-down the prettiest racerback bra we've seen in a long time.
Calling all new moms and mothers-to-be: You need this bra. With a front-closure and easy-open cups, it's a game-changer for feeding and pumping.
Can we interest you in this versatile option that can be worn with everything from sundresses, to sweaters, to, of course, T-shirts?
This sweet eyelet style is just as pretty as it is practical.
This is the bra you need to pair with your favorite V-neck top.
A strapless bra that will actually stay up? Sign me up. The silicone strips on the top and bottom edges keep everything in place.
A wireless option that will make you forget you're even wearing a bra at all.
