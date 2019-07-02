image
Fall '19 Haute Couture Week's Most Show-Stopping Looks

From that Dior house dress to Virginie Viard's haute couture debut for Chanel.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

The runway shows coming out of Paris Couture Week are the only things more unmissable than the street style. Fashion houses like Dior (the house dress!), Giambattista Valli, and Chanel have already shown remarkable show-stopping looks, with more runway ensembles to come. These couture creations are different than your regular ready-to-wear collections when it comes to drama, extravagance, and flair, so catch up on some of the best outfits ahead. The artistry from the designers and creative directors do not disappoint.

•••

1 of 40
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Peter WhiteGetty Images
Dior
2 of 40
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Rindoff/CharriauGetty Images
3 of 40
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Peter WhiteGetty Images
4 of 40
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Rindoff/CharriauGetty Images
5 of 40
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Rindoff/CharriauGetty Images
6 of 40
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
EstropGetty Images
Chanel
7 of 40
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
EstropGetty Images
8 of 40
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
EstropGetty Images
9 of 40
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
EstropGetty Images
10 of 40
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
EstropGetty Images
11 of 40
image
Courtesy
Giambattista Valli
12 of 40
image
Courtesy
13 of 40
image
Courtesy
14 of 40
image
Courtesy
15 of 40
image
Courtesy
16 of 40
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
Schiaparelli
17 of 40
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
18 of 40
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Peter WhiteGetty Images
19 of 40
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
20 of 40
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
21 of 40
FASHION-FRANCE-IRIS VAN HERPEN
THOMAS SAMSONGetty Images
Iris Van Herpen
22 of 40
FASHION-FRANCE-IRIS VAN HERPEN
THOMAS SAMSONGetty Images
23 of 40
FASHION-FRANCE-IRIS VAN HERPEN
THOMAS SAMSONGetty Images
24 of 40
Iris Van Herpen : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Thierry ChesnotGetty Images
25 of 40
Iris Van Herpen : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
EstropGetty Images
26 of 40
FASHION-FRANCE-RALPH&RUSSO
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULTGetty Images
Ralph & Russo
27 of 40
FASHION-FRANCE-RALPH&RUSSO
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULTGetty Images
28 of 40
FASHION-FRANCE-RALPH&RUSSO
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULTGetty Images
29 of 40
FASHION-FRANCE-RALPH&RUSSO
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULTGetty Images
30 of 40
Georges Hobeika : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020
Laurent ViteurGetty Images
Georges Hobeika
Next
The Best Street Style Spotted at Couture Week
image
