The runway shows coming out of Paris Couture Week are the only things more unmissable than the street style. Fashion houses like Dior (the house dress!), Giambattista Valli, and Chanel have already shown remarkable show-stopping looks, with more runway ensembles to come. These couture creations are different than your regular ready-to-wear collections when it comes to drama, extravagance, and flair, so catch up on some of the best outfits ahead. The artistry from the designers and creative directors do not disappoint.

