An Inside Look at the Coach Originals Pop-Up With Chriselle Lim

Ahead of Coach's runway show on Sept. 10, the brand hosted an interactive pop-up shop in its Madison Avenue store in NYC. The event celebrated the launch of the Coach originals: a collection of handbags featuring vintage and archival Coach silhouettes. You'll be able to shop (or rent) these pieces at the pop-up like the Triple Dinky, which is made of three Coach Dinky shoulder bags sewn together. To check out what went down last night, we tapped Chriselle Lim to give us the scoop. Here, the entrepreneur and fashionista takes you behind the scenes of the party.

