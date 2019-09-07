An Inside Look at the Coach Originals Pop-Up With Chriselle Lim

Ahead of Coach's runway show on Sept. 10, the brand hosted an interactive pop-up shop in its Madison Avenue store in NYC. The event celebrated the launch of the Coach originals: a collection of handbags featuring vintage and archival Coach silhouettes. You'll be able to shop (or rent) these pieces at the pop-up like the Triple Dinky, which is made of three Coach Dinky shoulder bags sewn together. To check out what went down last night, we tapped Chriselle Lim to give us the scoop. Here, the entrepreneur and fashionista takes you behind the scenes of the party.
Getting ready for the Coach Originals pop-up tonight at the 1Hotel. I mean, look at this view!
Here is my full look. My dress is from Coach! Living for this grungy look. I haven't done a smokey eye in ages.
Arriving at the Coach Originals pop-up! How cute is the store front?
This dress has so much movement. I love ruffles!
Hi from the Coach phone booth!
Always love the craftsmanship of Coach! They are the original House of Leather. Tip: They have Coach Care on site to restore and clean your favorite coach bag.
Experience the pop-up yourself from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15! It's worth it.