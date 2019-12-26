image
Gorjana’s Jewelry Sale Will Cure Your Post-Holiday Blues

image
Gorjana

Every year, we spend weeks gearing up for the holidays. Then, in what feels like the blink of an eye, they're are over. All the gifts have been opened, all the holiday surprises have been revealed, and those twinkly lights that line your street don't seem to shine as bright as they did yesterday. Yes, it's called the holiday hangover.

However, just because the holidays are winding down doesn't mean the fun needs to end. Thanks to Gorjana's Holiday Hangover sale, there are plenty of reasons to shop. Now through January 5, Gorjana is offering up to 70 percent off select jewelry (we're talking bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and more.).

Whether you want to treat yourself to a luxe present, pick up something sparkly for New Year's Eve, or finally buy that present for your sister-in-law, Gorjana has something for everyone. Below, seven great deals.

1 Madison Shimmer Huggies
Courtesy
Gorjana
SHOP IT

$45
$27

With the style of hoops and the versatility of basic studs, Gorjana's pair of shimmery huggies has the best of both worlds.

2 Pristine Charm Shimmer Studs
Courtesy
Gorjana
SHOP IT

$35
$21

Add some sparkle to your New Year's Eve outfit with this glistening pair of studs.

3 Black Enamel Jax Hoops
Courtesy
Gorjana
SHOP IT

$65
$39

Expect to receive a lot of compliments on these black enamel hoops. 

4 Amara Necklace
Courtesy
Gorjana
SHOP IT

$70
$42 

Found: The necklace that will add a statement to an otherwise blah outfit. 

5 Power Gemstone Studs for Love
Courtesy
Gorjana
SHOP IT

$38
$19

Already thinking about Valentine's Day? Pick up this pink pair of studs. They're made out of rose quartz, which is technically the stone of the heart and unconditional love. 

6 Mave Shimmer Mini Studs
Courtesy
Gorjana
SHOP IT

$30
$18

Peppered with cubic zirconia, these mini bar studs will become your go-to pair in no time. 

7 Candice Shimmer Ring
Courtesy
Gorjana
$50.00
SHOP IT

$50
$30

Whether you pair it with a few stackables or sport it solo, this ring will add some fun to your finger party.

•••

