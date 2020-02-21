Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week, but there are still plenty of shows left to keep your eye on, like Bottega Veneta. With runways of this caliber, those attending the show made sure to wear their best outfits, and our photographer is capturing all the street style on the ground. We're also keeping tabs on some of the most unforgettable runway looks to hit the catwalk: Aside from the clothes, you'll find your favorite models debuting the designers fall 2020 collections like Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Joan Smalls. Check out a highlight reel of our favorite looks so far, ahead.

