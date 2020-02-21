image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tales of a Hollywood Con Queen
image
2
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
image
3
Read an Excerpt From the Uber Whistleblower's Book
image
4
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Home
image
5
I Get So Many Compliments on This Velvet Coat

Our Favorite Runway Looks From Milan Fashion Week

The only highlight reel you need.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week, but there are still plenty of shows left to keep your eye on, like Bottega Veneta. With runways of this caliber, those attending the show made sure to wear their best outfits, and our photographer is capturing all the street style on the ground. We're also keeping tabs on some of the most unforgettable runway looks to hit the catwalk: Aside from the clothes, you'll find your favorite models debuting the designers fall 2020 collections like Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Joan Smalls. Check out a highlight reel of our favorite looks so far, ahead.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

Sportmax - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Sportmax
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
1 of 30
Sportmax - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Sportmax
Pietro S. D'ApranoGetty Images
2 of 30
Sportmax - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Sportmax
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
3 of 30
Emporio Armani - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Emporio Armani
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
4 of 30
Emporio Armani - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Emporio Armani
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
5 of 30
Emporio Armani - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Emporio Armani
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
6 of 30
Tod's - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Tod's
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
7 of 30
Tod's - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Tod's
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
8 of 30
Tod's - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Tod's
EstropGetty Images
9 of 30
Moschino - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Moschino
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
10 of 30
Moschino - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Moschino
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
11 of 30
Moschino - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Moschino
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
12 of 30
Fendi - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Fendi
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
13 of 30
Fendi - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Fendi
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
14 of 30
Fendi - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Fendi
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
15 of 30
Max Mara - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Prada
Pietro D'ApranoGetty Images
16 of 30
Max Mara - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Prada
Pietro D'ApranoGetty Images
17 of 30
Max Mara - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Prada
Pietro D'ApranoGetty Images
18 of 30
Moncler - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Moncler
Pietro S. D'ApranoGetty Images
19 of 30
Moncler - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Moncler
EstropGetty Images
20 of 30
Moncler - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Moncler
EstropGetty Images
21 of 30
Gucci - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Gucci
EstropGetty Images
22 of 30
Gucci - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Gucci
EstropGetty Images
23 of 30
Gucci - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Gucci
EstropGetty Images
24 of 30
Alberta Ferretti - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Alberta Ferretti
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
25 of 30
Alberta Ferretti - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Alberta Ferretti
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
26 of 30
Alberta Ferretti - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Alberta Ferretti
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
27 of 30
Jil Sander - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Jil Sander
EstropGetty Images
28 of 30
Jil Sander - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Jil Sander
EstropGetty Images
29 of 30
Jil Sander - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Jil Sander
EstropGetty Images
30 of 30
Next
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Dolce & Gabbana Secret & Diamond Show Dolce & Gabbana Is Supporting Coronavirus Research
image
Every Look in Fendi's Fall 2020 Runway Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
How to Make a Denim Jacket Your Spring Uniform
image
Check Out Moncler's Fall 2020 Collection
image
Max Mara's Fall 2020 Collection Was Inspired by th
image
All the Gucci Looks From the Fall 2020 Collection
image
See Every Look From Erdem's Fall 2020 Collection
image M.M.LaFleur to Give Clothes to Female Candidates
image Kate Middleton's $12 Earrings Have Been Restocked
Street Style - LFW February 2020
A Handy Guide to the Biggest Shoe Trends﻿﻿ of 2020