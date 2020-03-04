Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
The catch? You only have 48 hours to shop.
If you want to get a head start on your spring wardrobe refresh, right now Anthropologie is offering up to 40 percent off clothing, shoes, and accessories. Whether you're on the hunt for a new swimsuit for that upcoming beach trip or a roster of breezy sundresses to live in once the temperature rises, Anthropologie has something for every occasion—and on sale, no less.
The catch? This sale is only live for 48 hours—and the clock is ticking. Since you have so little time and so many deals to shop, we're sharing our favorite finds, below.
$48
$28.80
Whether you pair them with a T-shirt and jeans or a sweet sundress, statement earrings are an easy way to dress up just about any outfit.
$138
$96.60
Start spring on the right foot (sorry, had to) with new boots. With a modest 2.25-inch heel, these crisp white booties are equal parts chic and comfortable.
$98
$58.80
Between its lilac hue and modern silhouette, Ella Mara's jumpsuit is a low-effort way to make a big style statement. Oh, and did we mention it's under $60?
$145-$160
$87-$96
Between its embroidered straps and textured material, this is one swimsuit you'll want to post on the 'gram multiple times.
$198
$118
What better way to dress up your bathing suit than with an equally chic caftan? This pick from Rujuta Sheth is stylish enough to wear to happy hour after a successful beach day.
$270
$162
As far as we're concerned, very few things are as classic as a little black dress. Wedding season will be here before we know it, and this laced sheath is one dress you can wear over and over again.
$68
$54.40
Give your home a spring-y flair with this textured throw pillow.
$118
$88.50
Found: An easy, breezy blouse you can wear with virtually anything. Dress this top up with a pair of work slacks or keep it casual with some baggy boyfriend jeans.
$18
$12.60
Available in a handful of punchy colors, these hair clips are practical and pretty.
$90
$63
Available in several candy-coated colors, Sam Edelman's low-top sneakers will give your outfits some serious curb appeal.
•••
