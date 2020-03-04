ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Shop Anthropologie's Flash Sale on Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories

The catch? You only have 48 hours to shop.

image
If you want to get a head start on your spring wardrobe refresh, right now Anthropologie is offering up to 40 percent off clothing, shoes, and accessories. Whether you're on the hunt for a new swimsuit for that upcoming beach trip or a roster of breezy sundresses to live in once the temperature rises, Anthropologie has something for every occasion—and on sale, no less.

The catch? This sale is only live for 48 hours—and the clock is ticking. Since you have so little time and so many deals to shop, we're sharing our favorite finds, below.

1 Macie Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$48
$28.80

Whether you pair them with a T-shirt and jeans or a sweet sundress, statement earrings are an easy way to dress up just about any outfit. 

2 Cabre Boots
Silent D
SHOP IT

$138
$96.60

Start spring on the right foot (sorry, had to) with new boots. With a modest 2.25-inch heel, these crisp white booties are equal parts chic and comfortable. 

3 Courtney Ribbed Jumpsuit
Ella Mara
SHOP IT

$98
$58.80

Between its lilac hue and modern silhouette, Ella Mara's jumpsuit is a low-effort way to make a big style statement. Oh, and did we mention it's under $60?

4 Dana One-Piece Swimsuit
Anthropologie
Seea
SHOP IT

$145-$160
$87-$96

Between its embroidered straps and textured material, this is one swimsuit you'll want to post on the 'gram multiple times. 

5 Shira Caftan
Rujuta Sheth
SHOP IT

$198
$118

What better way to dress up your bathing suit than with an equally chic caftan? This pick from Rujuta Sheth is stylish enough to wear to happy hour after a successful beach day. 

6 Gisella Lace Sheath Dress
Anthropologie
Byron Lars
SHOP IT

$270
$162

As far as we're concerned, very few things are as classic as a little black dress. Wedding season will be here before we know it, and this laced sheath is one dress you can wear over and over again. 

7 Pommed Jute Pillow
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$68
$54.40

Give your home a spring-y flair with this textured throw pillow. 

8 Coralie Embroidered Blouse
Eri + Ali
SHOP IT

$118
$88.50

Found: An easy, breezy blouse you can wear with virtually anything. Dress this top up with a pair of work slacks or keep it casual with some baggy boyfriend jeans. 

9 Aliza Hair Clip Set
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$18
$12.60

Available in a handful of punchy colors, these hair clips are practical and pretty.

10 Low-Top Sneakers
Sam Edelman
SHOP IT

$90
$63

Available in several candy-coated colors, Sam Edelman's low-top sneakers will give your outfits some serious curb appeal. 

