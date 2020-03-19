image
Bored at Home? Nordstrom Is Having a Flash Sale Right Now

image
Design By Morgan McMullen

If you need a break while working from home, Nordstrom's flash sale is here for you. For a limited time only, the retailer is offering 25 percent off clothing, cosmetics, home decor, and more. Whether you want to get a head-start on your summer shopping (spring is officially here!) or improve your work from home vibes, Nordstrom has it all. But hurry! This sale won't last forever, so we recommend filling up your e-cart sooner rather than later. To help kickstart your shopping spree, we're sharing some of our favorite deals, below.

1 CozyChic Throw
BAREFOOT DREAMS Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$147
$110.25

No Netflix and chill session is complete without a plush blanket. Made with a super-soft microfiber material, this blanket will become the hero of your next binge-watching session. I mean, there's a reason why it has over 300 rave reviews on Nordstrom's site. 

2 Set of 3 Nesting Bowls
GOLDEN RABBIT Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$38
$28.50

Spending a lot of time in the kitchen? Feast your eyes on these nesting bowls from Gold Rabbit. Not only does this set feature some of the chicest bowls we've ever seen, but they are also the perfect addition to a small kitchen. 

3 Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
SUPERGOOP! Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$38
$28.50

Between its super-hydrating formula and built-in SPF, Supergoop's moisturizer is the gift that keeps on giving for the warmer months ahead. 

4 Floral Bouquet Diffuser
Anthropologie Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$38
$28.50

Found: A diffuser that will make your home smell like a dream  With notes of jasmine, violet, warm musk, and cedarwood, it's the perfect addition to your living room while you work from home. 

5 LUNA™ mini 2 Compact Facial Cleansing Device
FOREO Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$119
$89.25

Foreo's beloved cleansing brush is designed to remove 99.5 percent of oil, dirt, and dead skin.  Best of all, this device is reportedly 35 times more hygienic than standard nylon brush heads.

6 Clarifying Mask
TATA HARPER SKINCARE Nordstrom
SHOP IT

$73
$54

Rev up your self-care routine with Tata Harper's clarifying mask. Made with non-toxic and natural ingredients, this mask is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin. 

7 Marcelle Leather Tote Backpack
image
Courtesy

$425
$318.75

SHOP IT

Finally, a commuter backpack you actually want to show off. With plenty of pockets for your cords and gadgets, this option is just as practical as it is pretty.

8 Good Legs Ankle Skinny Jeans
image
Courtesy

$145
$108.75

SHOP IT

Now's a better time than ever to stock up on the essentials, like a classic pair of skinny jeans. Size inclusive and stylish, Good American's jeans have become super popular.

9 V-10 Sneaker
image
Courtesy

$150
$112.50

SHOP IT

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of white sneakers. Not only is Veja's pair incredibly versatile, but they're also beloved by a bunch of celebrities, including Meghan Markle.

10 Wubby Fleece Zip Jacket
image
Courtesy

$88
$43.43

SHOP IT

There's a reason why Thread & Supply's Wubby layers are all over Instagram. This full-zip option is equal parts stylish and sensible, and you can wrap yourself in it while you work from home.

11 Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
image
Courtesy

$437.50
$360

SHOP IT

Believe it or not, cast-iron cookware is the key to a delicious, flavorful meal. Right now, Nordstrom is slashing the prices of Le Creuset's popular wares.

12 Lorelei Ruffle Eyelet Cotton Minidress
image
Courtesy

$325
$243.75

SHOP IT

Counting down the days until summer? (Same.) Start your summer shopping now with this dress from cool girl brand LoveShackFancy.

13 Supersonic Hair Dryer
image
Courtesy

$399
$299.25

SHOP IT

Dyson Supersonic is the gold standard of blow dryers. Not only is it designed with your hair's health in mind, but it's also considerably lighter than almost every other option on the market. (If you regularly style your hair, you know that's a big deal.) This hair dryer is rarely on sale, so if you've ever wanted to try this product, now's the time.

