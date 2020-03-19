Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
If you need a break while working from home, Nordstrom's flash sale is here for you. For a limited time only, the retailer is offering 25 percent off clothing, cosmetics, home decor, and more. Whether you want to get a head-start on your summer shopping (spring is officially here!) or improve your work from home vibes, Nordstrom has it all. But hurry! This sale won't last forever, so we recommend filling up your e-cart sooner rather than later. To help kickstart your shopping spree, we're sharing some of our favorite deals, below.
$147
$110.25
No Netflix and chill session is complete without a plush blanket. Made with a super-soft microfiber material, this blanket will become the hero of your next binge-watching session. I mean, there's a reason why it has over 300 rave reviews on Nordstrom's site.
$38
$28.50
Spending a lot of time in the kitchen? Feast your eyes on these nesting bowls from Gold Rabbit. Not only does this set feature some of the chicest bowls we've ever seen, but they are also the perfect addition to a small kitchen.
$38
$28.50
Between its super-hydrating formula and built-in SPF, Supergoop's moisturizer is the gift that keeps on giving for the warmer months ahead.
$38
$28.50
Found: A diffuser that will make your home smell like a dream With notes of jasmine, violet, warm musk, and cedarwood, it's the perfect addition to your living room while you work from home.
$119
$89.25
Foreo's beloved cleansing brush is designed to remove 99.5 percent of oil, dirt, and dead skin. Best of all, this device is reportedly 35 times more hygienic than standard nylon brush heads.
$73
$54
Rev up your self-care routine with Tata Harper's clarifying mask. Made with non-toxic and natural ingredients, this mask is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin.
Finally, a commuter backpack you actually want to show off. With plenty of pockets for your cords and gadgets, this option is just as practical as it is pretty.
$145
$108.75
Now's a better time than ever to stock up on the essentials, like a classic pair of skinny jeans. Size inclusive and stylish, Good American's jeans have become super popular.
$150
$112.50
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of white sneakers. Not only is Veja's pair incredibly versatile, but they're also beloved by a bunch of celebrities, including Meghan Markle.
$88
$43.43
There's a reason why Thread & Supply's Wubby layers are all over Instagram. This full-zip option is equal parts stylish and sensible, and you can wrap yourself in it while you work from home.
$437.50
$360
Believe it or not, cast-iron cookware is the key to a delicious, flavorful meal. Right now, Nordstrom is slashing the prices of Le Creuset's popular wares.
$325
$243.75
Counting down the days until summer? (Same.) Start your summer shopping now with this dress from cool girl brand LoveShackFancy.
$399
$299.25
Dyson Supersonic is the gold standard of blow dryers. Not only is it designed with your hair's health in mind, but it's also considerably lighter than almost every other option on the market. (If you regularly style your hair, you know that's a big deal.) This hair dryer is rarely on sale, so if you've ever wanted to try this product, now's the time.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.