Adidas Is Taking Up to 50 Percent Off Its Cozy Loungewear and Sneakers
Need to stock up on a fresh pair of leggings and sneakers? Look no further. Right now, Adidas is taking up to 50 percent off select styles of its beloved activewear and sneakers. And to answer your question—no, there is no such thing as too many workout clothes. Since most of us will be working from home for the foreseeable future, leggings and moisture-wicking tops offer plenty of comfort during the nine to five grind and beyond. Plus, you can wear the pieces you buy now to the gym once they safely open up again. Shop our top picks from Adidas' sale, below.
$70
$35
With a cushioned midsole and Cloudfoam memory sockliner, this pair of sneakers will feel like you're walking on, well, a cloud.
$35
$28
Is it just me, or does it feel like everyone on Instagram is rocking tie-dye these days? You could make your own from scratch, but you'll save time by adding this tank to your cart.
$60
$48
If you want to give your leggings a rest, slip on a pair of biker shorts. Adidas teamed up with size-inclusive fashion brand Universal Standard to create a trendy alternative to your favorite running tights.
$80
$64
Adidas' Stan Smith's are some of the most popular white sneakers around—and for good reason. With a simple silhouette and fun pop of color in the back, they bring a stylish edge to any outfit.
$45
$23
Made with a soft French Terry material, these sweatpants will be a welcome addition to your ever-growing sweatpants rotation. Oh, and did I mention they're under $25?
$120
$96
These sneakers are made with Adidas' ultra-responsive Boost cushioning, which will give your stride some extra spring and comfort.
$60
$48
Since wearing a real bra is out of the question, stock up on some sports bras. With a crossed back and supportive design, Adidas' Ultimate Bra will pack you in sans wires.
$30
$27
Who didn't rock Adidas' pool slides back in the early aughts? Nowadays, they can double as house shoes with a cute pair of socks.
$25
$18
Whether you're going on an outdoor run or lounging around the house, you'll get a lot of use out of these shorts come summer.
$85
$60
Looking for an easy pair of lace-ups to wear on a leisurely walk or running errands? Give Adidas' Swift Run sneakers a try. With flexible knit uppers and a thick rubber sole, these shoes will support your feet without sacrificing style.
