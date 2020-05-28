Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Anthropologie's End-of-Month Sale Is Making Me Excited for Summer
Remember real clothes?
Craving some retail therapy? Look no further. Right now, Anthropologie is taking an extra 25 percent off sale clothing, shoes, and accessories. I know what you're thinking: Why do I need to fill my closet with clothes when I'm almost always wearing sweatpants? (I hear you—I've been at home for 77 days, and I've spent most of that time in my ratty college sweatpants.) From flowy sundresses to cute cheese boards to Zoom-friendly accessories, this sale is filled with options you can wear now and later. In fact, it might even inspire you to give your sweatpants a break. Shop our favorite styles from the sale, below.
$28
$19.95
Pick up a cute planner to keep track of work deadlines and Zoom happy hours. Ban.do's cheery floral design will brighten your makeshift office.
$148
$99.95
Summer might look a little different this year, but that shouldn't stop you from wearing cute dresses. This smocked midi dress is equal parts comfortable and chic.
$120
$79.95
Psst..this pair of slingback flats can double as house shoes when you're inside.
$98
$59.95
This sweet, shimmery blouse will receive a lot of compliments during your next Zoom happy hour. Trust.
$78$44.95
Upgrade your next Netflix and chill setup with a new set of cushions. This subtle plaid style can be easily mixed and matched with all of your other throw pillows.
$118
$69.95
A person can never have too many pairs of sweatpants these days. With a cool camo print and button closure, this pair of joggers feels like one step closer to (gasp!) real pants.
$130$69.95
Not ready to wear jeans yet? Slip on this chic stretchy pair of knit pants.
$58
$39.95
Throw on a necklace and trick your coworkers into thinking you put some effort into your WFH look. This elevated puka shell option will give any outfit a fun, summery edge.
$98
$59.95
Anyone who is spending their entire summer with their AC unit on full blast will need a cozy sweater. Thanks to its sweet bow detailing, this option screams business in the front, party in the back.
$118
$69.95
A flouncy midi skirt is a more stylish (but equally as comfortable!) alternative to sweats. You'll want to wear this printed style all the time when you're able to head to the office again.
•••
