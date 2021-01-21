The Coziest Socks to Wear In 2022

Consider them your WFH BFF.

cozy socks
(Image credit: vikialis)
Katie Attardo

By published

My friend Laura’s winter cabin, tucked away in the mountains of Vermont, serves as a wonderful quarantine refuge—tranquil, cozy, and laden with pinot grigio. On my last visit, I packed a mountain of sweaters and knits to lounge in, but being a self-proclaimed horrible packer (my friends will attest to that), I forgot the most vital piece for a cozy winter trip—socks! I spent the weekend in envy of everyone’s thick wool socks and shearling slipper combo. In fashion, much like in life, the most basic piece can make the biggest difference. In short: Don’t let your socks be an afterthought. With a variety of colors, prints, and weights at your disposal, cozy socks can adhere to your personal style and should be a staple in your dresser drawers.

1/8
Brother Vellies Cloud Sock

Brother Vellies Cloud Sock

This cult style comes in 19 different colorways. Buy more than one to mix and match.  

2/8
Naadam Signature Cashmere Socks

Naadam Signature Cashmere Socks

This popular brand specializes in lightweight cashmere in an array of bright colors. 

4/8
Uniqlo Women Taper Crew Socks

Uniqlo Women Taper Crew Socks

Of this trio of socks, our favorite is the lilac.

5/8
SSENSE WORKS SSENSE Exclusive Jeremy O. Harris Red & Pink Print Socks

SSENSE WORKS SSENSE Exclusive Jeremy O. Harris Red & Pink Print Socks

Add a pop of print to your look with this fun pair from Ssense. 

7/8
H&M 5-Pack Socks

H&M 5-Pack Socks

These candy-coated socks will (help) cure any quarantine blues. 

8/8
Paco Rabanne X Peter Saville Lose Yourself Socks Blue

Paco Rabanne X Peter Saville Lose Yourself Socks Blue

Your inner stoner will be happy in this tie-dye pair from Paco Rabanne.

Katie Attardo
Katie Attardo

Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.