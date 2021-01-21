My friend Laura’s winter cabin, tucked away in the mountains of Vermont, serves as a wonderful quarantine refuge—tranquil, cozy, and laden with pinot grigio. On my last visit, I packed a mountain of sweaters and knits to lounge in, but being a self-proclaimed horrible packer (my friends will attest to that), I forgot the most vital piece for a cozy winter trip—socks! I spent the weekend in envy of everyone’s thick wool socks and shearling slipper combo. In fashion, much like in life, the most basic piece can make the biggest difference. In short: Don’t let your socks be an afterthought. With a variety of colors, prints, and weights at your disposal, cozy socks can adhere to your personal style and should be a staple in your dresser drawers.