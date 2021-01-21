The Coziest Socks to Wear In 2022
Consider them your WFH BFF.
By Katie Attardo published
My friend Laura’s winter cabin, tucked away in the mountains of Vermont, serves as a wonderful quarantine refuge—tranquil, cozy, and laden with pinot grigio. On my last visit, I packed a mountain of sweaters and knits to lounge in, but being a self-proclaimed horrible packer (my friends will attest to that), I forgot the most vital piece for a cozy winter trip—socks! I spent the weekend in envy of everyone’s thick wool socks and shearling slipper combo. In fashion, much like in life, the most basic piece can make the biggest difference. In short: Don’t let your socks be an afterthought. With a variety of colors, prints, and weights at your disposal, cozy socks can adhere to your personal style and should be a staple in your dresser drawers.
Brother Vellies Cloud Sock
This cult style comes in 19 different colorways. Buy more than one to mix and match.
Naadam Signature Cashmere Socks
This popular brand specializes in lightweight cashmere in an array of bright colors.
Richer-Poorer Ombre Ankle Socks
For your inner hippie.`
Uniqlo Women Taper Crew Socks
Of this trio of socks, our favorite is the lilac.
SSENSE WORKS SSENSE Exclusive Jeremy O. Harris Red & Pink Print Socks
Add a pop of print to your look with this fun pair from Ssense.
Y-3 Intarsia-Knit Ankle Socks
Lady in red.
H&M 5-Pack Socks
These candy-coated socks will (help) cure any quarantine blues.
Paco Rabanne X Peter Saville Lose Yourself Socks Blue
Your inner stoner will be happy in this tie-dye pair from Paco Rabanne.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
