I’m a Second-Generation J.Crew Shopper—25 Sale Finds My Mom and I Are Adding to Our Carts This Weekend
She taught me everything I know.
I have the luck of being raised by a very stylish mom. Of all the lessons she taught me about finding my own personal style, the one I return to most often is the value of a great J.Crew find. Now, I get to build my own closet with the same wardrobe staples she still relies on—except I get to snag them on sale over the Black Friday weekend.
Right now, the retailer is offering 50 percent off your purchase until December 2 (a.k.a. the day after Cyber Monday). You can also score 30 percent off its best-selling cashmere range, suiting, and chinos. You would think that I would do a lot of shopping over the next few days, but, in all honesty, I've been saving my money so I could only shop J.Crew's sale section with my mom by my side.
Despite the 30 years between us, our online shopping carts look shockingly similar. We're both stocking up on discounted knits that can be won now and later, warm-as-anything winter jackets, and trendier styles that will cure our case of the mid-season shoppies.
All of our favorite finds are below, so keep scrolling to discover two generations of expert J.Crew shoppers can agree on.
My mom's closet would not be complete without this cashmere scarf.
I bought these pieces after fellow editor Ashlyn Delaney tried them on earlier this fall. I wore them home only to find out that my mom already owned them.
When my sister and I graduated college, my mom gifted each of us what she referred to as a "big girl coat": A classic style we could wear when we wanted to feel a little more grown-up. Mine is still in my closet, and it's this style from J.Crew.
I'm convincing my mom to try out the faux-fur coat trend, and this one might just do it.
My mom has worn barn jackets for years, and now I get to carry on the tradition.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.