I have the luck of being raised by a very stylish mom. Of all the lessons she taught me about finding my own personal style, the one I return to most often is the value of a great J.Crew find. Now, I get to build my own closet with the same wardrobe staples she still relies on—except I get to snag them on sale over the Black Friday weekend.

Right now, the retailer is offering 50 percent off your purchase until December 2 (a.k.a. the day after Cyber Monday). You can also score 30 percent off its best-selling cashmere range, suiting, and chinos. You would think that I would do a lot of shopping over the next few days, but, in all honesty, I've been saving my money so I could only shop J.Crew's sale section with my mom by my side.

Despite the 30 years between us, our online shopping carts look shockingly similar. We're both stocking up on discounted knits that can be won now and later, warm-as-anything winter jackets, and trendier styles that will cure our case of the mid-season shoppies.

All of our favorite finds are below, so keep scrolling to discover two generations of expert J.Crew shoppers can agree on.