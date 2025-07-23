The unofficial face of the modern French girl style movement, Rouje founder Jeanne Damas, has some news for the Americans among her 1.5 million Instagram followers. First, that they can't necessarily shop their way to her distinctly Parisian aesthetic with a themed checklist or an open tab at her nine-year-old brand. "I think French style is more of an attitude than a particular look," she tells me in an email. "It has to do with the way you carry yourself, the way you move, and of course, Paris as a backdrop."

Second, we Marais boutique-deprived, baguette-hungry Americans can find something just as aspirational at J.Crew this summer—and it's equally influenced by a city close to home and a favorite fashion capital abroad. Rouje is the latest brand to collaborate with J.Crew on a $350-and-under collection, launching today, July 23. It joins a prolific roster of small-batch, cult-beloved designer capsules dreamed up by creative director Olympia Gayot, Christopher John Rogers, Alighieri, and Maryam Nassir-Zadeh among them.

Gayot tells me in a email she had followed Damas online "for years," like much of Damas's US-based fanbase. But where the average American saw a strictly Parisian sense of style, Gayot saw common threads with the way she dresses in New York City, along with J.Crew's archive. By the time both fashion arbiters finally met through a friend, a collection bridging their two labels was imminent. "After our first conversation, we quickly kicked off a partnership, sparked by a shared sense of excitement and admiration for each other’s brands," Gayot says.

(Image credit: J.Crew)

(Image credit: J.Crew)

J.Crew collaborations excel at reinterpreting indie brands' hero items for a decidedly non-indie audience. Translating Rouje from its purely French roots to a cross-cultural collection would still require its top dress silhouette (the wrap dress) and its romantic color palette (lipstick red is a dominant shade). But Gayot and Damas also knew that their collection could just have clothes: It needed that attitude Damas mentioned to me.

So they built a starter-pack of cool girls integral to both cities' style histories, each creative picking from her new partner's current zip code. Damas's New York references were Kirsten Dunst and Carrie Bradshaw (no introduction needed), while Gayot looked at French model Laetitia Casta and singer Vanessa Paradis.

"We put everything on a board—some of our favorite film stills, collected images—and pulled together something that felt really unified and beautiful," Gayot says. "From there, we both sketched and developed a collection: a sort of 'summer in New York in the ’90s meets Sunday flea markets in Paris.'"

Of course, they also photographed the eventual lineup of dresses, knit tank tops, and one perfect red kitten mule heel in Paris. As Damas once told Fashionista upon the opening of Rouje's first NYC boutique, "In America, people seem to be more influenced by the image rather than the clothes." And these photos are ready-made for an "Outfit Inspiration" folder.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: J.Crew)

Damas sees both cities equally represented in the final assortment. "I think the preppy style of J.Crew and the romantic vibe of Rouje blend perfectly," she says. "I love knitwear sets, the little skirt with a lingerie feel, and the pointelle tank tops—true timeless pieces."

More importantly, they have a lifespan beyond either location. "I brought the printed dresses on vacation, and they’re perfect for right now," Gayot says, "but I can also see myself wearing them next season with ballet slippers, a barn jacket, and a big cashmere sweater."

(Image credit: J.Crew)

(Image credit: J.Crew)

Damas and Gayot prove it in all 18 pieces: New York and French style in 2025 have more overlap than shoppers assume. I came to agree after reviewing the J.Crew x Rouje collaboration item I'd wear anywhere.

J.Crew x Rouje Editor's Picks

My first test from the J.Crew x Rouje collaboration: a charming matching set in a bright floral print. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

I'd commuted to the office for collection try-on day wearing an understated—fine, boring—black dress. Once I swapped that minimalist starter piece for this Rouje set, I understood why my Marie Claire coworkers have similarly been expanding their color palettes through J.Crew's summer collection. The structure of the scoop-neck top and the contrasting lace-and-floral skirt are already unlike anything else I own, but it's the distinctive carnation print that felt like the deciding factor in wanting to wear this set all summer.

Next up: a very Rouje T-shirt paired to a very J.Crew slip skirt. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

I felt Gayot's New York City energy when I paired the Fleur T-shirt and the Poème Lace-Trim Skirt. The tee is stretchy, soft, and lined with a pretty lettuce hem: It feels like the sort of shirt I could stumble across and a flea market and wonder how someone could ever give it up. Meanwhile, the skirt takes J.Crew's mastery of slip silhouettes and updates it with stripes of lace—and, even better, a lining underneath. These are items I could just as easily integrate into my New Yorker wardrobe or pair with other collaboration pieces. I'm already thinking of trying the skirt with an oversize button down and the tank version of the Fleur top.

Last but not least, my top piece: a J.Crew x Rouje floral dress. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

If I could only narrow down my edit to a single piece, it would be the J.Crew x Rouje Rêverie dress. From the delicate painterly print to the slightly-open square back, it brought the romance of a walk along the Seine to my far-less-than-romantic Midtown routine at work. There were plenty of practical details to support the photogenic florals and flouncy skirt, including a comfortable ruched bodice and waist, plus iPhone-proportioned pockets. I found it to be true to size, so I went with a large. In sum: J'adore ça!