Jennifer Lopez Pairs Flare Jeans and a Fringe Suede Crossbody Like It's 2013 Again

Only she could pull this off.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival &quot;Unstoppable&quot; Premiere held at Roy Thomson Hall on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Canada
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lopez just dipped into the archives—but not in the way most celebrities have lately. Stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner, and Zendaya are hell-bent on reviving historic runway pieces, favoring rare vintage creations from the '80s, '90s, and '00s over new designs.

J.Lo, however, is embracing fashion trends from a whole different era, delving into the fashion archives of Pinterest and Tumblr for inspiration. Her latest outfit touches on some of the hottest trends from the early 2010s while leaving her trusty rare Birkin bags behind.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Lopez was seen running errands in Beverly Hills wearing the 2013 "first day of fall" starter pack. She was dressed appropriately for the impending autumn season, wearing round-toe Alaïa boots covered in metallic studs and an ankle-grazing, chunky cardigan, which she layered over a $59 top from Intimissimi (she's a brand ambassador for the intimates label).

Jennifer Lopez looks chic while running errands in Beverly Hills, sporting a black fitted top, light blue flared jeans, and a cozy burgundy cardigan. Last week, Ben Affleck and Jennifer kept it civil during lunch with kids amid divorce drama!

Jennifer Lopez looks straight off a 2013 Pinterest board in flare jeans and a fringe bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kyla Longline Cashmere Cardigan
Naked Cashmere Kyla Longline Cashmere Cardigan

Aldo Maybellie boots
Aldo Maybellie Boots

Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

From there, the "Let's Get Loud" singer went for a full-on throwback, adding a pair of medium-wash flare jeans—the likes of which haven't been seen in a decade. Her remaining accessories were equally nostalgic, including a pageboy hat and a crossbody bag trimmed with long, burgundy fringe. The outfit was quite a swerve from her revenge crop top and $29,000 Birkin bag from a few days prior.

Bag Teddy
Ba&sh Bag Teddy

Veronica Beard Sheridan High-Rise Flared Jeans
Veronica Beard Sheridan High-Rise Flared Jeans

2
Jennifer Fisher 2" Thread Hoops

Though many of these trends of yore have made strides in the last few years, Lopez's hat is one of the few 2000s styles that has yet to go mainstream. But not for lack of trying: Earlier this year, Ariana Grade released her first Eternal Sunshine single and wore a pageboy cap in its accompanying music video.

At the time, it was a shocking choice, but with J.Lo's stamp of approval, we'll all be revisiting our 2013 best again soon.

Topics
Jennifer Lopez
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸