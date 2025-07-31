For the past week, photographers have captured Katie Holmes on the set of her new movie, Happy Hours, all over New York City. Each shot has delivered a sneak-peek of the upcoming film and its star's range of Taylor-Swift approved costumes. As Marie Claire's resident celebrity style expert, I'm not hung up on the potential plot spoilers in each photo. I'm more concerned with the fall 2025 boot trend she's already endorsing each day on set.

Katie Holmes spent another day behind the camera on Wednesday, July 30. So far, she's spent most days wearing a familiar pair of Jil Sander ruched ballet flats or a Birkenstock sandal. But yesterday, she instead kicked off a boot trend I'm now convinced to shop myself: the Western ankle boot.

Usually, Katie Holmes is the posterchild for downtown New York City style. But with her as-yet-unidentified ankle boots as her base, she channeled a low-key urban cowgirl instead. Wide-leg, frayed hem jeans let the pointed toes of her shoes peek out on the sidewalk, complemented by an equally Coyote Ugly-coded leather belt. To finish, she added aviator sunglasses, a cropped white T-shirt, and a messy bun.

Katie Holmes has been wearing Western boots on the set of Happy Hours. (Image credit: Backgrid)

One sighting in Katie Holmes's wardrobe is often enough to send me shopping. (That's more or less how I ended up carrying her exact same Madewell tote bag to work.) But Holmes has double-down on her boots over the course of her shoot, meaning I had no choice but to order a similar pair. Just days before, she wore the same shoes with oversize R13 overalls and a navy crewneck sweater. Her face in the photos says it all: These boots are made for walking with confidence all over her set.

Holmes has paired her boots with everything from overalls to wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities have been saddling up in cowgirl boots all summer long. Bella Hadid has led the pack in Shyanne Sylvie and M.L. Leddy's pairs, while Beyoncé has performed in custom Partlow pairs. Both Kylie and Kendall Jenner have also let their inner horse girls giddy up to vintage-inspired boots.

Katie Holmes's fall-appropriate choice is a twist on the ranch classic: They have a much shorter shaft and none of the embroidery defining a typical cowboy boot. I see hers paired with jeans and want to find my own for matching with prairie-perfect dresses and fall denim once temperatures start to drop—so I'm getting started with the styles ahead. Holmes proved it already on-set: Why spend summer in flip-flops, when you can get a head-start on an excellent fall boot?

