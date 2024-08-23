I Found 18 Rich-Looking Basics That Are On-Sale for Less Than $200

I’d like to think my wardrobe has always been "quiet luxury " coded. It relies on fall essentials that I can re-wear over and over again. But because my budget is tight this fall, I've developed an eye for spotting high-quality pieces that won’t cost my entire month’s rent. To prove my point, I found 18 expensive-looking basics that are all on sale right now, all of which are priced at less than $200.

From the perfect leather tote bag to a few elevated sweaters I'll be wearing to the office this fall, these are must-buy pieces if you want to upgrade your wardrobe this season. Because they're so classic, they're also fundamentals that are key to your perfect layered outfits. Keep scrolling to see all of my picks, and prepare to be the best-dressed person in your friend group this season.

Guest in Residence Tank Top (Was $165) $99 at Revolve Don't mistake this for any run-of-the-mill tank top. It's made from a cashmere blend, so it's going to feel better than any of the other tanks in your closet. It also comes from Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence line, so its quality is top-notch. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Madewell The Zip-Top Essential Tote (Was $198) $180 at Madewell Elevating your tote bag will instantly elevate your outfit. This one from Madewell has all of the makings of the perfect tote, including a double set of handles, a zipper-top closure, and multiple pockets made in a buttery smooth leather. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Franco Sarto Giselle Knee High Boots (Were $215) $129 at Nordstrom If you add one pair of knee-high boots to your collection this fall, let it be these. Their streamlined silhouette is nothing short of polished. You can also dress them up or down for various occasions. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Mare Mare Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Blouse (Was $128) $80 at Anthropologie This billowing white blouse will make you feel elegant no matter how you wear it. I would style it with a simple pair of dark jeans and platform heels. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

J.Crew Denim Trousers in 1996 Semi-Stretch (Were $158) $140 at J.Crew Leave it to J.Crew to make denim look polished. These jeans have a much more put-together feel than the average pair, making them a great option for the office. They're also the key to the jeans-and-a-button-down shirt combination that celebrities like Katie Holmes rely on. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Gap 24/7 Split-Hem Polo Sweater (Was $80) $40 at Gap Gap never fails to impress me with its stylish offerings at affordable prices. Everything about this sweater—like its split hem, elevated ribbed cuffs, chic stripes, and $40 price tag—is truly chic. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Banana Republic Odetta Pleated Maxi Dress (Was $200) $160 at Banana Republic If I were to imagine a socialite yachting around Greece, she would be wearing this dress. It has a trapeze silhouette that's not only beautiful but also comfortable. The twisted back is an added luxe detail. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Coach Eve Shoulder Bag (Was $395) $158 at 24s While some designer handbags can be over the top, Coach's bags are minimalist and chic. While subtle, the gold logo on the side elevates this bag even further. Save even more with one of of 24s promo codes.

Coach Ava Ballet Pumps (Were $165) $116 at Coach Coach's shoe selection has been just as good as their handbags lately. These pumps elevate the ballet flats trend—both literally and figuratively—with a sensible heel and a shiny satin finish. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.

Everlane The Cocoon Crew in Alpaca (Was $118) $35 at Everlane This warm, soft, and cozy sweater is just $35 and surprisingly still in stock, so I would grab your size while you can. Colder weather isn't that far off. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Fossil Penny Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch (Was $160) $72 at Fossil A best-in-class women's watch can make any outfit look polished and put together, and this one from Fossil is proof. It combines a vintage style with modern elements like a mother-of-pearl dial to create a timepiece you'll want to wear every day. Save even more with one of our Fossil promo codes.

T Tahari Contrast Trim Sleeveless Top (Was $58) $41 at Bloomingdale's When in doubt, wear black and white. It's truly the perfect color combo for when you want to look elevated. This tank gets bonus style points for its high neckline and luxe ribbed knitting. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Boden Ella Long Sleeve Breton (Was $40) $24 at Boden In case you didn't know, Breton striped shirts like this one were a mainstay in the closets of French movie stars Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Seberg. So if you've ever wanted to replicate their French girl style, this $24 top can help get you there. Save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.

Brooks Brothers Relaxed Linen Tennis Sweater (Was $228) $120 at Brooks Brothers A preppy tennis outfit, featuring this sweater would look so cute at the US Open. I'd pair it with a pleated mini skirt and chunky sneakers for a full tennis-core look. Save even more with one of our Brooks Brothers promo codes.

Kendra Scott Bennett Double Band Ring in Sterling Silver (Was $55) $35 at Kendra Scott The most stylish women I know have two things in common: They wear jewelry with every look and get creative with their jewelry stacks. This pretty ring was practically made for stacking. Save even more with one of our Kendra Scott promo codes.

Johnstons of Elgin Ribbed Cashmere Scarf (Was $275) $138 at Net-a-Porter I know we're still ways away from winter, but hear me out—you won't find a cashmere scarf for 50 percent off again, so get this on sale while you can. It's 100 percent cashmere, so rest assured it's unparalleled in warmth and feel. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.