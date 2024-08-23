I Found 18 Rich-Looking Basics That Are On-Sale for Less Than $200
Luxurious style without the luxury price tag.
I’d like to think my wardrobe has always been "quiet luxury" coded. It relies on fall essentials that I can re-wear over and over again. But because my budget is tight this fall, I've developed an eye for spotting high-quality pieces that won’t cost my entire month’s rent. To prove my point, I found 18 expensive-looking basics that are all on sale right now, all of which are priced at less than $200.
From the perfect leather tote bag to a few elevated sweaters I'll be wearing to the office this fall, these are must-buy pieces if you want to upgrade your wardrobe this season. Because they're so classic, they're also fundamentals that are key to your perfect layered outfits. Keep scrolling to see all of my picks, and prepare to be the best-dressed person in your friend group this season.
Kaia Gerber's recent rich-looking outfit involved a classic trench coat, so add this on-sale find to your cart. It has all of the style's signature features, including a double-breasted closure, adjustable cuffs, and a storm flap on the back. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
Denim maxi skirts have been everywhere over the last few seasons. This skirt is a cleaner, more sophisticated take on the trend. It also comes in a dark olive green hue, one of fall's top trending colors. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman's promo codes.
Don't mistake this for any run-of-the-mill tank top. It's made from a cashmere blend, so it's going to feel better than any of the other tanks in your closet. It also comes from Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence line, so its quality is top-notch. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
Elevating your tote bag will instantly elevate your outfit. This one from Madewell has all of the makings of the perfect tote, including a double set of handles, a zipper-top closure, and multiple pockets made in a buttery smooth leather. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
If you add one pair of knee-high boots to your collection this fall, let it be these. Their streamlined silhouette is nothing short of polished. You can also dress them up or down for various occasions. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
This billowing white blouse will make you feel elegant no matter how you wear it. I would style it with a simple pair of dark jeans and platform heels. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Leave it to J.Crew to make denim look polished. These jeans have a much more put-together feel than the average pair, making them a great option for the office. They're also the key to the jeans-and-a-button-down shirt combination that celebrities like Katie Holmes rely on. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Gap never fails to impress me with its stylish offerings at affordable prices. Everything about this sweater—like its split hem, elevated ribbed cuffs, chic stripes, and $40 price tag—is truly chic. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
If I were to imagine a socialite yachting around Greece, she would be wearing this dress. It has a trapeze silhouette that's not only beautiful but also comfortable. The twisted back is an added luxe detail. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
While some designer handbags can be over the top, Coach's bags are minimalist and chic. While subtle, the gold logo on the side elevates this bag even further. Save even more with one of of 24s promo codes.
Coach's shoe selection has been just as good as their handbags lately. These pumps elevate the ballet flats trend—both literally and figuratively—with a sensible heel and a shiny satin finish. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
This warm, soft, and cozy sweater is just $35 and surprisingly still in stock, so I would grab your size while you can. Colder weather isn't that far off. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
A best-in-class women's watch can make any outfit look polished and put together, and this one from Fossil is proof. It combines a vintage style with modern elements like a mother-of-pearl dial to create a timepiece you'll want to wear every day. Save even more with one of our Fossil promo codes.
When in doubt, wear black and white. It's truly the perfect color combo for when you want to look elevated. This tank gets bonus style points for its high neckline and luxe ribbed knitting. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
In case you didn't know, Breton striped shirts like this one were a mainstay in the closets of French movie stars Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Seberg. So if you've ever wanted to replicate their French girl style, this $24 top can help get you there. Save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.
A preppy tennis outfit, featuring this sweater would look so cute at the US Open. I'd pair it with a pleated mini skirt and chunky sneakers for a full tennis-core look. Save even more with one of our Brooks Brothers promo codes.
The most stylish women I know have two things in common: They wear jewelry with every look and get creative with their jewelry stacks. This pretty ring was practically made for stacking. Save even more with one of our Kendra Scott promo codes.
I know we're still ways away from winter, but hear me out—you won't find a cashmere scarf for 50 percent off again, so get this on sale while you can. It's 100 percent cashmere, so rest assured it's unparalleled in warmth and feel. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
