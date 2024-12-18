Reformation’s Sale Is a Goldmine of Rich-Looking Outfits

As a minimalist through and through, I aspire to channel effortless elegance in my wardrobe. I envy my favorite fashion girls whose closets are filled with quiet luxury pieces from The Row, Totême, and Khaite. Sharply tailored pieces, investment-worthy fabrics, and timeless staples fit my dream style aesthetic to a T, but they don’t exactly fit my budget—that’s where Reformation comes in. The It girl brand is kicking off its Winter Sale just in time for a winter wardrobe refresh, and I’m using it to stock up on some rich-looking finds while sticking to my budget.

To be clear, Reformation hardly ever goes on sale—as in less than a handful of times a year, so this is a big deal. The brand offers up to 50 percent off hundreds of items, from Taylor Swift’s preppy date-night loafers (although they're nearly sold out) to holiday party dresses. Personally, however, I’m using this opportunity to shop out some rich-looking outfits, and it didn’t take much scrolling to build a very full cart. I found everything on my dream fashion wishlist to elevate my wardrobe. From cashmere sweaters and winter coats to luxe wintery dresses and workwear staples, these are pieces I know I can wear for years to come. Even better, each find rings in at under $300, and most are $200 and under.

Keep scrolling to see every luxurious Reformation sale piece I’m shopping for. But if something catches your eye, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart. Pieces were selling out as you read this story, and there’s no telling how long this sale will last.

Reformation Conrad Cashmere Turtleneck (Was $298) $179 at Reformation Real fashion girls know the importance of investing in quality basics. This cashmere sweater is one you'll turn to year after year so it's well worth the investment.

Reformation Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $168) $84 at Reformation The most stylish women you know wear dark-wash denim almost exclusively. They're much more polished than the ripped jeans of the past.

Reformation Priscilla Regenerative Wool Mini Dress (Was $278) $167 at Reformation Maybe it's the vintage-inspired buttons, the crochet neckline, or the lush wool knit, but this dress feels like something the iconic Blair Waldorf would wear.

Reformation Lucas Coat (Was $428) $257 at Reformation It's not every day you can score a luxe maxi coat for under $300 so snap this one up while you can. Its timeless silhouette is one you'll want in your closet for years to come.

Reformation Spence Scarf Sweater (Was $298) $179 at Reformation I'm calling it: The chicest girls you know will soon be wearing scarf sweaters this winter. The attached scarf is just begging you to try the Olsen tuck trend with it.

Reformation Mariposa Regenerative Wool Sweater Coat (Was $348) $209 at Reformation This is the jacket I'd imagine a socialite wears with her après-ski outfit to sip hot cocoa. It's easy to bundle up, and the Fair Isle print is a quintessential winter style.

Reformation Marin Jacket (Was $298) $149 at Reformation A tailored jacket like this is always going to have a polished effect on your look, whether you pair it with wide-legged jeans or the matching skirt.

Reformation Londyn Cashmere Two Piece (Was $298) $179 at Reformation A matching set like this is a hack to look put together with minimal effort involved. Factor in this cherry red shade, one of winter 2025's trendiest colors, and its luxe cashmere knit, and you have a winning combo.

Reformation Lawson Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck (Was $298) $179 at Reformation Once you start down the cashmere sweater lane, you'll never want to go back. This knit is supremely warmer from the rest of the sweaters in your closet, that I can practically guarantee.

Reformation Ashwin Low Rise Pants (Were $178) $107 at Reformation Tailored trousers scream "I mean business" so naturally they're a must-have in any woman's wardrobe whose M.O. is to look well-to-do.

Reformation Tallulah Ribbed Sweater Tank (Was $98) $59 at Reformation There's something about an all-white look that feels rich. If you want to feel like a million bucks, pair this tank with matching trousers and a tonal coat, and you'll instantly look like you come from old money.

Reformation Shea Cashmere Collared Cardigan (Was $298) $179 at Reformation Add a polo collar to anything and it becomes more elevated in an instant. If that wasn't enough to make this cardigan feel luxe, it's fine cashmere knit will.

Reformation Collins Shirt (Was $128) $77 at Reformation There's a reason every It girl you know wears button-down shirts like this on repeat—they're as versatile as can be. Pair it with jeans and a T-shirt or a black mini skirt and a tank, and your look is upgraded.

Reformation Novah Regenerative Merino Sweater Set (Was $328) $230 at Reformation Don't get it twisted—loungewear can look elevated. Just make sure you choose a set made from a soft knit. A trendy wide-leg silhouette doesn't hurt either.

Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan (Was $298) $149 at Reformation I'm convinced this cashmere cardigan would look just as lavish paired with joggers as it would with jeans or trousers. It's largely due to its thick ribbed knit and it's perfectly relaxed (not frumpy) fit.

Reformation Teddy Knit Top (Was $128) $90 at Reformation There’s a way to do a going-out top that’s elevated, mature, and sexy without being too revealing. This is that top. Pair it with baggy, wide-legged jeans and kitten heels and you've got a fashion-forward night-out outfit.

Reformation Jalen Knit Top (Was $118) $83 at Reformation Don’t mistake this for your average T-shirt. A boat neckline, pretty buttons on the cuffs, and an open back will make it a standout basic in your closet.

Reformation Cassie Silk Dress (Was $328) $230 at Reformation This silk dress will immediately read “luxurious” at your holiday party. I’d style it with strappy heels and chunky hoop earrings to add the pizazz.

Reformation Cassidy Jacket (Was $298) $179 at Reformation I’m calling this the “Upper East Side Jacket” with just how many times I’ve seen similar styles in the neighborhood. Throw this on to polish off your jeans and sneakers outfits.

Reformation Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater (Was $198) $119 at Reformation My favorite fashion girls have been layering white T-shirts underneath their V-neck sweaters and it’s a simple styling trick that has major payoff. I have my eye on this find just for the layered look.

Reformation Julianna Cashmere Scarf Sweater Dress (Was $398) $279 at Reformation Here's yet another example of a built-in scarf moment that could've fooled me for being designer. Add this under-$300 little black dress into your winter rotation for a rich take on the staple.

Reformation .Veda Hal Fitted Leather Blazer (Was $478) $287 at Reformation Sorry to say it, but a leather blazer feels like the most polished version of a leather jacket you can get. This one is made from rich lamb leather so you know it'll last in your closet for years.

Reformation Luc Jacket (Was $278) $195 at Reformation I may have audibly gasped when I came across this look during my research. From the crisply tailored jacket to the capris and chic mule heels, I plan on recreating it immediately.

Reformation Haisley Top (Was $168) $101 at Reformation Reformation never ceases to impress me with its selection of pretty tops. I'd let this do all of the heavy lifting in my outfit with some denim and ladylike ballet flats.

Reformation Norah Wide Leg Satin Pants (Were $198) $119 at Reformation Is there anything more luxurious than satin? Not much. You could easily dress these up or down in a pinch with an oversized sweater and mules or a blazer and heels.