Reformation’s Sale Is a Goldmine of Rich-Looking Outfits

As a minimalist through and through, I aspire to channel effortless elegance in my wardrobe. I envy my favorite fashion girls whose closets are filled with quiet luxury pieces from The Row, Totême, and Khaite. Sharply tailored pieces, investment-worthy fabrics, and timeless staples fit my dream style aesthetic to a T, but they don’t exactly fit my budget—that’s where Reformation comes in. The It girl brand is kicking off its Winter Sale just in time for a winter wardrobe refresh, and I’m using it to stock up on some rich-looking finds while sticking to my budget.

To be clear, Reformation hardly ever goes on sale—as in less than a handful of times a year, so this is a big deal. The brand offers up to 50 percent off hundreds of items, from Taylor Swift’s preppy date-night loafers (although they're nearly sold out) to holiday party dresses. Personally, however, I’m using this opportunity to shop out some rich-looking outfits, and it didn’t take much scrolling to build a very full cart. I found everything on my dream fashion wishlist to elevate my wardrobe. From cashmere sweaters and winter coats to luxe wintery dresses and workwear staples, these are pieces I know I can wear for years to come. Even better, each find rings in at under $300, and most are $200 and under.

Keep scrolling to see every luxurious Reformation sale piece I’m shopping for. But if something catches your eye, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart. Pieces were selling out as you read this story, and there’s no telling how long this sale will last.

Conrad Cashmere Turtleneck
Reformation Conrad Cashmere Turtleneck (Was $298)

Real fashion girls know the importance of investing in quality basics. This cashmere sweater is one you'll turn to year after year so it's well worth the investment.

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $168)

The most stylish women you know wear dark-wash denim almost exclusively. They're much more polished than the ripped jeans of the past.

Priscilla Regenerative Wool Mini Dress
Reformation Priscilla Regenerative Wool Mini Dress (Was $278)

Maybe it's the vintage-inspired buttons, the crochet neckline, or the lush wool knit, but this dress feels like something the iconic Blair Waldorf would wear.

Lucas Coat
Reformation Lucas Coat (Was $428)

It's not every day you can score a luxe maxi coat for under $300 so snap this one up while you can. Its timeless silhouette is one you'll want in your closet for years to come.

Spence Scarf Sweater
Reformation Spence Scarf Sweater (Was $298)

I'm calling it: The chicest girls you know will soon be wearing scarf sweaters this winter. The attached scarf is just begging you to try the Olsen tuck trend with it.

Mariposa Regenerative Wool Sweater Coat
Reformation Mariposa Regenerative Wool Sweater Coat (Was $348)

This is the jacket I'd imagine a socialite wears with her après-ski outfit to sip hot cocoa. It's easy to bundle up, and the Fair Isle print is a quintessential winter style.

Marin Jacket
Reformation Marin Jacket (Was $298)

A tailored jacket like this is always going to have a polished effect on your look, whether you pair it with wide-legged jeans or the matching skirt.

Londyn Cashmere Two Piece
Reformation Londyn Cashmere Two Piece (Was $298)

A matching set like this is a hack to look put together with minimal effort involved. Factor in this cherry red shade, one of winter 2025's trendiest colors, and its luxe cashmere knit, and you have a winning combo.

Lawson Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck
Reformation Lawson Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck (Was $298)

Once you start down the cashmere sweater lane, you'll never want to go back. This knit is supremely warmer from the rest of the sweaters in your closet, that I can practically guarantee.

Ashwin Low Rise Pant
Reformation Ashwin Low Rise Pants (Were $178)

Tailored trousers scream "I mean business" so naturally they're a must-have in any woman's wardrobe whose M.O. is to look well-to-do.

Tallulah Ribbed Sweater Tank
Reformation Tallulah Ribbed Sweater Tank (Was $98)

There's something about an all-white look that feels rich. If you want to feel like a million bucks, pair this tank with matching trousers and a tonal coat, and you'll instantly look like you come from old money.

Shea Cashmere Collared Cardigan
Reformation Shea Cashmere Collared Cardigan (Was $298)

Add a polo collar to anything and it becomes more elevated in an instant. If that wasn't enough to make this cardigan feel luxe, it's fine cashmere knit will.

Collins Shirt
Reformation Collins Shirt (Was $128)

There's a reason every It girl you know wears button-down shirts like this on repeat—they're as versatile as can be. Pair it with jeans and a T-shirt or a black mini skirt and a tank, and your look is upgraded.

Novah Regenerative Merino Sweater Set
Reformation Novah Regenerative Merino Sweater Set (Was $328)

Don't get it twisted—loungewear can look elevated. Just make sure you choose a set made from a soft knit. A trendy wide-leg silhouette doesn't hurt either.

Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan
Reformation Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan (Was $298)

I'm convinced this cashmere cardigan would look just as lavish paired with joggers as it would with jeans or trousers. It's largely due to its thick ribbed knit and it's perfectly relaxed (not frumpy) fit.

Teddy Knit Top
Reformation Teddy Knit Top (Was $128)

There’s a way to do a going-out top that’s elevated, mature, and sexy without being too revealing. This is that top. Pair it with baggy, wide-legged jeans and kitten heels and you've got a fashion-forward night-out outfit.

Jalen Knit Top
Reformation Jalen Knit Top (Was $118)

Don’t mistake this for your average T-shirt. A boat neckline, pretty buttons on the cuffs, and an open back will make it a standout basic in your closet.

Cassie Silk Dress
Reformation Cassie Silk Dress (Was $328)

This silk dress will immediately read “luxurious” at your holiday party. I’d style it with strappy heels and chunky hoop earrings to add the pizazz.

Cassidy Jacket
Reformation Cassidy Jacket (Was $298)

I’m calling this the “Upper East Side Jacket” with just how many times I’ve seen similar styles in the neighborhood. Throw this on to polish off your jeans and sneakers outfits.

Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater
Reformation Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater (Was $198)

My favorite fashion girls have been layering white T-shirts underneath their V-neck sweaters and it’s a simple styling trick that has major payoff. I have my eye on this find just for the layered look.

Julianna Cashmere Scarf Sweater Dress
Reformation Julianna Cashmere Scarf Sweater Dress (Was $398)

Here's yet another example of a built-in scarf moment that could've fooled me for being designer. Add this under-$300 little black dress into your winter rotation for a rich take on the staple.

Veda Hal Fitted Leather Blazer
Reformation .Veda Hal Fitted Leather Blazer (Was $478)

Sorry to say it, but a leather blazer feels like the most polished version of a leather jacket you can get. This one is made from rich lamb leather so you know it'll last in your closet for years.

Luc Jacket
Reformation Luc Jacket (Was $278)

I may have audibly gasped when I came across this look during my research. From the crisply tailored jacket to the capris and chic mule heels, I plan on recreating it immediately.

Haisley Top
Reformation Haisley Top (Was $168)

Reformation never ceases to impress me with its selection of pretty tops. I'd let this do all of the heavy lifting in my outfit with some denim and ladylike ballet flats.

Norah Wide Leg Satin Pant
Reformation Norah Wide Leg Satin Pants (Were $198)

Is there anything more luxurious than satin? Not much. You could easily dress these up or down in a pinch with an oversized sweater and mules or a blazer and heels.

