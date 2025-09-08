The MTV Video Music Awards has played host to many a historic fashion moment throughout its 41 years on the air—many at the hands of Lady Gaga.

The pop star has been attending the fabled award show since the release of her first album The Fame, which earned her the title of Best New Artist in 2009. The following year, Gaga accepted the award for Video of the Year, simultaneously debuting what many recognize as her most infamous outfit of all time: the reviled meat dress. And though her 2025 VMAs outfit wasn't nearly as shocking, it certainly will go down in her own personal hall of fame.

Lady Gaga accepted the Video of the Year award during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards wearing her infamous raw meat dress. (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Though Gaga has the most nominations of any star this evening, she chose to skip the VMAs red carpet all together. This is likely because the star accidentally double-booked herself for Sunday night's show. She is also hosting a sold-out performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden the very same night.

The pop star delayed the performance an hour in order to accept her Artist of the Year award in person on the VMAs stage—and did so wearing a Marc Jacobs dress that very well could have come straight out of her Mayhem Ball wardrobe.

Lady Gaga accepted the Artist of the Year award in a ruffled Marc Jacobs look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore an 1800s-inspired confection covered in black ruffles. The plumed gown—a Marc Jacobs Fall 2025 creation—was made all the more dramatic by a matching rose-topped headpiece, which sat atop her blunt bangs. The blood-red floral blooms are likewise the centerpiece of her tour wardrobe, all styled by Hunter Clem.

The singer wore a rose-topped headpiece to match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga holds a grand total of 12 Moon Person nominations this evening. Categories include: Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Album, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Visual Effects. If she secures any more, her Mayhem Ball performance very well may need to be delayed indefinitely.