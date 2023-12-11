Nordstrom’s Sale Is Your One-Stop Shop for the Biggest Winter Trends

Conquering winter fashion is no easy style feat. Growing up in the Midwest, we always prioritized function over style, i.e. bundling up in the biggest puffer coat we could find. Now that I call New York my home, my priorities have changed. Nowadays, I'm constantly turning to the biggest winter fashion trends to not stay warm during my morning commute, but to look so cool while doing it. Long maxi coats, cozy sweaters, and knee-high boots are just some of the trendy styles at the top of my wardrobe wishlist, so where's a girl able to shop all of these winter trends and more in one fell swoop? Nordstrom, of course!

The retailer is home to hundreds of top brands with thousands of styles, so it's no surprise that I can always count on them to have the fashion items I'm looking for. What's even better is that Nordstrom loves to throw a sale. Right now, the retailer is throwing their Holiday Sale with savings of up to 50 percent off. To sweeten the deal even more, they are having a limited-time sale of 15 to 25 percent off selected styles until December 13. And because I love to shop a sale, I couldn't resist tracking down a few of-the-moment pieces. Ahead, shop 20 on-sale Nordstrom finds that are worth adding to your winter closet, but don't wait—all of the savings end December 15!

Topshop Wool Blend Longline Coat (Was $187) $131 at Nordstrom Fashion people are loving maxi coats right now, especially ones with classic details like notched lapels. Opt for this long coat over your puffer for an extra dose of chicness.

Free People Vancouver Mock Neck Sweater (Was $138) $83 at Nordstrom The easiest way to incorporate the season's biggest color into your wardrobe is with this cozy knit. Just throw it on with jeans and a wool coat and you've got yourself a fashion-forward look with little effort.

AGOLDE Minka Wide Leg Cargo Jeans (Was $248) $174 at Nordstrom This cool pair of jeans from editor-favorite brand AGOLDE are going to make any 'fit look instantly more forward. With the wide leg silhouette and cargo details, even t-shirts will feel elevated with these jeans.

Sam Edelman Mable Knee High Boot (Was $200) $140 at Nordstrom Chic knee-high boots like these should be a staple in your closet this season and beyond. Not only do they pair perfectly with all of your winter dresses, but they also elevate leggings and an oversized sweater. They also have on-sale wide-calf sizes that are actually wide with a 17-inch calf circumference.

Lucky Brand Faux Shearling Moto Jacket Visit Site I thought about gatekeeping this jacket because I love it so much, but in the spirit of giving, I'm sharing it anyway. Shearling jackets are having a major moment and this one looks especially cozy. I also love how you can switch up the style by playing around with the buttons.

Topshop Collar Sweater (Was $77) $54 at Nordstrom Brown is one shade I'm seeing a lot of in knitwear in recent months, so this Topshop sweater is definitely on my wishlist. The collar makes it a touch more elevated than your everyday pullover, too.

Vince Camuto Kaemie Moto Bootie (Was $179) $107 at Nordstrom Once the fashion crowd made the Miu Miu biker boots a viral hit, other brands have been getting in on the micro trend and I'm here for it. These top-rated boots from Vince Camuto give off the same vibe, only they are hundreds of dollars less.

Michael Kors Wool Blend Maxi Coat (Was $300) $200 at Nordstrom When a coat this good is $100 off, you add it to your cart or you'll end up regretting passing it up. It's perfectly polished with a structured silhouette, plus the grey shade is right up in the quiet luxury alley.

BREDA Jane Bracelet Watch, 23mm (Was $195) $156 at Nordstrom In case you haven't noticed, watches are officially back thanks to internet It-girls and cool watch collectors. To get in on the trend, I'm eyeing this bracelet watch from BREDA. It's simple, luxurious, easy to style, and comes with a ton of five-star reviews.

VERO MODA Isla Cable Stitch Turtleneck Sweater (Was $65) $46 at Nordstrom This cable knit sweater feels perfectly of the moment and luxurious. With its frilly sleeves, I easily could have mistaken this for a designer-level piece and would have expected a price tag to match. Add this to your sweater rotation to switch it up from your basic pullovers and turtlenecks.

Free People City Slicker Faux Leather Maxi Skirt (Was $128) $96 at Nordstrom Trust me, maxi skirts arn't going anywhere for winter. I'm predicting the trend will only grow more popular through spring. This Free People maxi is especially ideal for winter with its luxurious and warm faux leather.

UGG Mini Classic Zip Bootie (Was $170) $128 at Nordstrom For the past couple of winters, everyone and their mother seems to be on the UGG train, which makes sense given just how warm and comfy they are. If you're looking for a pair unlike your besties, I suggest this pair with its cool contrast zippers.

Topshop Faux Leather Crop Bomber Jacket (Was $102) $77 at Nordstrom Leather bomber jackets were a big outerwear trend for fall, and they're shaping up to be big for winter, too. Reviews say this jacket is thick, padded, and great for colder weather, and with its oversized fit, you can even layer sweaters underneath without an issue.

AllSaints Gala Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater (Was $199) $80 at Nordstrom Maybe it's my obsession with The Row, but I'm reaching for classic, simple pieces like this sweater now more than ever. To put it simply, this wool sweater is quiet luxury to a T. If you're lucky enough to still have your size available, the black version is equally as covetable.

VERO MODA Tracy Check Pleated Miniskirt (Was $55) $39 at Nordstrom I've been spotting pleated skirts on the streets more and more recently, so dare I say it's a micro-trend? The school-girl-esque piece is so fashion-forward, especially paired with a chunky knit and knee-high boots. For $39, this is a trend I don't mind trying out.

Chloé Nama Platform Sneaker (Was $795) $477 at Nordstrom These designer sneakers may seem pricy, but they're well worth the investment. With plenty of colorways to choose from and a comfy fit, these top-rated sneakers can take you from the office to happy hour with ease. Did I mention they're over $300 off?

Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers (Was $59) $44 at Nordstrom While suiting isn't a trend per se, it's a style the fashion crowd loves, and for good reason. These trousers are polished, comfy, and can be dressed up or down in an instant. For example, for a casual daytime look, I'd pair these with sneakers and a graphic tee, but for the office, I'd throw on a sleek turtleneck and ankle boots.