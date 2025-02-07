Don't Leave for Vacation Without These 23 Nordstrom Essentials
From breezy dresses to strappy sandals, these sale finds belong in your suitcase.
I know we're in the dead of winter, but it's never too early to start prepping your dream travel capsule wardrobe. I have a few trips planned in the next few months (give me all of your travel tips for L.A. and Montauk!), so my current shopping list is full of vacation essentials. Lucky for me and my budget, Nordstrom is the only retailer I need to pick up a few warm-weather must-haves.
I'm turning to Nordstrom's Winter Sale to check everything off my list. The massive event, which runs through February 17, offers thousands of items at up to 70 percent off, so you're likely to find anything you need at a major discount. It didn't take much scrolling before I suddenly had a cart full of chic clothes and accessories.
I found plenty of summer dresses for every vacation activity, enough trendy swimsuits for multiple beach days, and sale pieces for your summery airport outfits. I even spotted a pair of cool white sneakers that TikTokers dubbed the "best-ever" travel shoes, plus a few travel purses that are functional and stylish. Shop these on-sale vacation essentials ahead, but don't wait too long before adding them to your cart and suitcase—they will sell out quickly.
Who says one-piece swimsuits can't be sexy? With a cheeky design, thin straps, and a high-cut at the leg, this suit is nothing short of eye-catching.
You can't go on vacation without at least one handbag, so make it functional. This pick can be worn crossbody so you can go hands-free, or it can easily be transformed into a shoulder bag for dressier occasions.
How adorable is this dress? It's casual enough for your daytime plans, but it can easily be dressed up for your evening dinners. The open back and pockets give it bonus style points.
You can throw these cotton pants on with flip-flops and a tank top and head out the door in minutes.
Whether your vacation plans include lying by the beach or exploring a new city, a comfortable pair of shoes is necessary. These went viral on TikTok not too long ago, with users praising them as the ultimate travel shoe.
You won't feel bad heading outside of the beach with this chic bathing suit cover-up on. Its knit isn't completely open so you won't be left fully exposed.
You won't ever catch me on vacation without a linen shirt like this in my suitcase. Not only does it work as a cover-up, but it also doubles as a chic top with shorts and skirts when you're in a pinch.
A tank top is a wardrobe essential year-round, but especially when you're on vacation. Stock up on staple black and white shades to pair with your shorts, linen pants, and skirts.
If there's one thing I can't stand, it's being uncomfortable on an airplane, so I'm eyeing these for my travel capsule wardrobe. They're a step up from sweatpants, style-wise, but just as comfortable, plus all of the pockets will be so handy while traversing through the airport.
Flip-flops are as important to beach attire as a pair of sunglasses. Opt for this elevated pair with chic, quilted footbeds and gold gleaming logos.
Speaking of—don't make the mistake of jet-setting off without packing a pair of chic sunglasses. This pair is neutral enough to go with any look you have packed.
From the strapless neckline to the drop waist and powder pink shade (a key spring 2025 color trend, by the way), this dress is obsession-worthy.
For travelers who prefer to go hands-free, this laptop-friendly backpack will save you at the airport. It has a designated pocket for all your essentials and a trolley sleeve for easy handling. It's made from durable nylon, it will last you plenty of trips.
If this isn't the perfect vacation dress, I don't know what it is. Take a closer look, and you'll see that it has the prettiest lace pattern.
When you're short on room in your suitcase, get a pair of sandals that work with multiple outfits. With their simple silhouette, these black strappy heels will do the trick. They also come in metallic silver if you need more pizazz.
This Barbie pink bikini is sure to draw attention at the beach. The high-cut bottoms make your legs look miles long, while the matching bikini top features a lace-up back to ensure the perfect fit.
This roomy tote is calling out to be your next beach bag. It's big enough for all of your essentials, and it even has a water-resistant finish, so feel free to get close to the shore.
For those days you don't know what to wear, this dress will come through. Working with shoes and accessories is simple enough, so why not get creative?
If you prefer more coverage with your warm-weather footwear, mesh flats are an excellent option for warm-weather days. They offer comfort and breathability while still keeping you stylish.
The sheer trend is still going strong, and this dress has a cool take that isn't too risqué.
Nothing says rich like this black-and-white color combo. Just imagine how elegant this dress would look with an updo hairstyle and chunky hoop earrings.
Whether you opt for this pretty jade green shade or the neon pink or yellow colors, this no-frills one-piece will make your vacation glow look incredible.
A kitten heel, square toe, and knotted straps give these simple sandals high-fashion appeal.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
