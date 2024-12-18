Pamela Anderson Looks Like a Modern-Day Jackie Kennedy in a Vintage 1960s Shift Dress
She's never looked better.
Though Pamela Anderson is most famous for her wild '90s looks (the Baywatch swimsuit, her black corset look, that fluffy pink bucket hat), she's currently in her best fashion era yet. In recent years, her style has evolved beyond feathers and corsets to something that more closely resembles the closet of Jackie Kennedy.
Present day Pamela is all about simplicity, favoring oversize styles with striking silhouettes over skin-tight looks that accentuate her silhouette. The impact is just as strong, but in a completely different way.
Anderson's most recent 'fit is straight out of the First Lady playbook. For the Golden Globes' First-Time Nominee Celebration on Dec. 17, the Last Showgirl actor chose another hyper-minimalist look. She was draped in ivory silk, by way of a '60s-era shift dress sourced by The Kit Vintage. The mod-style midi featured the decade's signature streamlined shape and mock neckline.
Beyond its pearlescent fabrication, the only design details to be seen were three crystal-encrusted buttons at the collar—a smart choice on the designer's behalf, as they added a bit of glamour to the subdued number. Continuing the theme of elegant simplicity, Anderson styled the dress only with sheer tights, black pumps, and the daintiest diamond studs.
Ivory dresses with clean lines (which actually returned to the trend cycle this fall) were Kennedy's bread and butter back in her White House days. In 1961, she wore a sleeveless floor-length gown in the same shimmery crepe fabric. Though Kennedy's featured a fitted bodice and exaggerated bubble skirt, she wore many a shift-style dress during this time.
Anderson's retro look is a result of Hollywood's overall shift from runway to vintage. More and more, stars are pulling from the designer archives and tapping vintage curators to find historic pieces. Red carpets, specifically, have seen a boom in designer looks sourced from women-owned vintage shops.
Jennifer Lawrence, for example, wore a 2006 Christian Lacroix gown last month for her documentary premiere. The drapey confection came from Shrimpton Couture, a celeb-loved vintage library that specializes in couture. Aralda Vintage, meanwhile, has been dressing celebs like Zendaya and Sabrina Carpenter for their various outings, while Bella Hadid recently pulled a suede co-ord from Hasbeen Vintage.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
For both environmental and fashion-related reasons, this is a trend I can fully support.
