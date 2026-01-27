Shuffling through my current winter wardrobe has me feeling like I'm stuck working a late-night shift at my high school service job: bored. But unlike my seventeen year-old self, I have the resources to quite—or, rather, break up with those pieces and find something new.

My usual mindless scrolls end up on the Aritzia homepage. The most recent one ended in surprise, though, when I saw the brand dropped its first Pre-Spring Collection. I was immediately drawn in: Warmer weather might be far off—a winter superstorm has left New York City blanketed in several inches of snow—but I'm shopping like it's sixty-five degrees and sunny. Luckily, I can start incorporating many of these pieces into my rotation now, to kick me out of my mid-season wardrobe funk.

Navy, a sudden favorite color of mine, is everywhere, as are lighter shades of camel and off-white that will brighten up my usual all-black selection. Whether you wear them to the office or in your day-to-day, these new-in Aritzia picks deserve a spot in your closet.

Babaton Beacon Skirt $148 at aritzia.com A softly tailored skirt is an easy piece for the office and beyond.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors