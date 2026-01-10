Getting dressed in the winter gets old really fast. By the time January rolls around, I'm ready to reevaluate my closet. I don't need to replace the basics—my T-shirt and turtleneck rotation stays well-stocked—but I'm gravitating towards upgrading basically every other category.

I keep returning to Aritzia on my late-night scrolls, and its newest collection is a big reason why. The selection strikes that tricky balance of pieces I can wear to the office and on my days off. Any of these cashmere knits can be layered over a tank for Monday-to-Friday styling, then just as easily be styled over a bralette come Saturday night. Then, there are the non-denim trousers that look chic with loafers, sneakers, or booties.

If you, like me, are in the mood for a refresh (or are just bored with what you own—it happens!), I found 24 pieces that will expand the possibilities of what's already in your closet and make it that much easier to craft a winning winter look. Bonus: Some of my picks are on sale.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors