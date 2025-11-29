Some people collect sneakers, but I collect boots. I can make a strong case for just about any style, and Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is making it hard to say no to a new pair (or two, or three).

On Wednesday, November 19, the retailer kicked off one of their most impressive sales of the year, which will run for a whopping two weeks straight. Right now, customers can save up to 60 percent off top brands like Schutz, Dr. Martens, and many, many more. My favorite on-sale styles span every major category, from knee-high styles perfect for a holiday party to ankle boots more suited for a trek into the office.

These sales will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 3 (read: a full two days past Cyber Monday proper). So if you're feeling a little spendy or are still catching up on holiday shopping, you've come to the right place.

Ahead, peruse the best boots currently on sale at Nordstrom. And if boots aren't for you, don't worry—I found the best sneakers on sale, the best minimalist-minded finds on sale, and the best fashion-focused Black Friday deals from around the web.

Shop Nordstrom's Black Friday Boot Deals