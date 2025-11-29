Forget Sneakers and Flats—I’m Only Shopping On-Sale Boots at Nordstrom This Weekend
From brands like Ugg, Schutz, and more
Some people collect sneakers, but I collect boots. I can make a strong case for just about any style, and Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is making it hard to say no to a new pair (or two, or three).
On Wednesday, November 19, the retailer kicked off one of their most impressive sales of the year, which will run for a whopping two weeks straight. Right now, customers can save up to 60 percent off top brands like Schutz, Dr. Martens, and many, many more. My favorite on-sale styles span every major category, from knee-high styles perfect for a holiday party to ankle boots more suited for a trek into the office.
These sales will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 3 (read: a full two days past Cyber Monday proper). So if you're feeling a little spendy or are still catching up on holiday shopping, you've come to the right place.
Ahead, peruse the best boots currently on sale at Nordstrom. And if boots aren't for you, don't worry—I found the best sneakers on sale, the best minimalist-minded finds on sale, and the best fashion-focused Black Friday deals from around the web.
Shop Nordstrom's Black Friday Boot Deals
I literally could not survive New York winters without my trusty UGG boots. If you've yet to buy a pair, consider your quality of life about to change for the better.
Moto boots are leading in the shoe trend category. Shop this Vince Camuto style for a bit of added glamour via the brushed gold studs.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.