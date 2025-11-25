Say it with me: Minimalist doesn't mean boring. No retailer exemplifies that idea more than Nordstrom . The trusted label stocks wear-everywhere cashmere sweaters , elegant leather accessories , and impeccably-tailored trousers—all pieces that make up the perfect capsule wardrobe . And, as of last week, these trusted items are now on major sale for Black Friday.

On Wednesday, November 19, the retailer hard-launched two weeks of non-stop savings. Its biggest sale of the season will extend far beyond Black Friday, rolling well into December. These deals touch everything from sneakers and boots to wearable staples, bringing prices down up to 60 percent.

Top fashion brands like Caslon, Vince Camuto, Madewell , Sam Edelman, Mango, Theory, and Tory Burch have marked down prices on some of their best minimalist must-haves , including under-$200 leather totes, loafers , scarves, and more. And, now without further ado, I invite you to shop the best finds ahead.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday 2025 Minimalist Deals