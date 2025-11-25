Minimalist Shoppers Have Loved These Nordstrom Finds For Weeks—Now, They’re on Sale for Black Friday
Including lots of cashmere, loafers, and more.
Say it with me: Minimalist doesn't mean boring. No retailer exemplifies that idea more than Nordstrom. The trusted label stocks wear-everywhere cashmere sweaters, elegant leather accessories, and impeccably-tailored trousers—all pieces that make up the perfect capsule wardrobe. And, as of last week, these trusted items are now on major sale for Black Friday.
On Wednesday, November 19, the retailer hard-launched two weeks of non-stop savings. Its biggest sale of the season will extend far beyond Black Friday, rolling well into December. These deals touch everything from sneakers and boots to wearable staples, bringing prices down up to 60 percent.
Top fashion brands like Caslon, Vince Camuto, Madewell, Sam Edelman, Mango, Theory, and Tory Burch have marked down prices on some of their best minimalist must-haves, including under-$200 leather totes, loafers, scarves, and more. And, now without further ado, I invite you to shop the best finds ahead.
Best Nordstrom Black Friday 2025 Minimalist Deals
There's something so timeless about this editor-approved suede laptop bag.
Or, you could just as easily shop the Katie Holmes-approved leather version.
A Tory Burch handbag at 30 percent off is pretty much the definition of a "must buy" item. Just imagine the cost-per-wear on this bad boy.
I'll be the first to say I don't love a traditional ballet flat, but these square-toed Naturalizers have a vintage-inspired quality about them I really vibe with.
Just imagine all the wear you'll get from this faux-leather midi skirt. It'll pair well with everything from button-downs to knits.
A camel cashmere scarf is a staple in every minimalist's wardrobe. It's a good investment at any cost, but at a 35 percent discount, the price certainly doesn't hurt.
No self-described minimalist is complete without her most trusted faux fur jacket.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.