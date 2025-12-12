Reformation’s Winter Sale Is the Ultimate Destination for Chic Holiday Party Outfits
32 dresses, tops, heels, and more for the best festive looks.
We're in peak holiday party season, and I couldn't be happier. I'll jump at any excuse to throw on a dress and heels, but I love a reason to shop even more. Now that Reformation's Winter Sale has arrived, I can scratch my shopping itch while picking up some new party-ready pieces—it's a win-win.
Anytime I need a chic cocktail dress or holiday outfit, Reformation is the retailer I turn to. The brand's selection is full of It-girl-approved pieces (like Taylor Swift's favorite sweater, which is on sale right now!), so naturally, I never miss one of its rare sales. That means I'm stocking up festive finds from its new collection at up to 30 percent off.
Ahead, I've rounded up all of the discounted picks that belong in your party wardrobe rotation. Don't wait before snagging your favorites—there's no telling when this sale ends, and pieces are selling out fast.
Let this top do all the heavy lifting by pairing it with tailored trousers.
Ref styled this top with silky pants and it's a look I want to recreate immediately.
A leopard print coat is the easiest way to make a statement.
Why not give powder pink, a trending winter color, a go this season?
You could easily dance all night long in these Mary Jane pumps.
Dare to take on naked dressing in this chocolate brown number.
Fashion girls know that leopard print is always a neutral.
You could pair this top with a pencil skirt and heels and call it a day.
These strappy heels deserve to be the star of the shoe in an all-black outfit.
If you think this lace-trimmed dress is pretty, wait until you see the back.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.