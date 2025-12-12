We're in peak holiday party season, and I couldn't be happier. I'll jump at any excuse to throw on a dress and heels, but I love a reason to shop even more. Now that Reformation's Winter Sale has arrived, I can scratch my shopping itch while picking up some new party-ready pieces—it's a win-win.

Anytime I need a chic cocktail dress or holiday outfit, Reformation is the retailer I turn to. The brand's selection is full of It-girl-approved pieces (like Taylor Swift's favorite sweater, which is on sale right now!), so naturally, I never miss one of its rare sales. That means I'm stocking up festive finds from its new collection at up to 30 percent off.

Ahead, I've rounded up all of the discounted picks that belong in your party wardrobe rotation. Don't wait before snagging your favorites—there's no telling when this sale ends, and pieces are selling out fast.

