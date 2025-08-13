These Affordable Zara Tops Capture Fall's Classic Back-to-School Energy
Even if you're wearing them to the office.
After filling my closet with warm-weather trends, it's time I start thinking about my fall fashion rotation. Summer's slow days and weekend beach vacations are coming to a close, and I'll be getting back to my regular routine. As such, I'm looking to get in the back-to-school (or in my case, back-to-work) spirit of fall, and I'll be doing so with the help of Zara.
Even if I'm well past my classroom days, there's no denying the need for reinvention as summer comes to a close. So, I'm taking that "I need something new" energy to Zara. The retailer has always been my go-to for new-season styles that won't break the bank. This time around, I particularly have my eye on transitional tops that will take my outfits from summer to fall. Think: lightweight sweaters, elevated neckline tops, button-down shirts, and more, all in autumn's trendiest shades.
Below, I've rounded up the Zara tops that capture the transitional, back-to-school energy of early fall. Not only do my picks top into fall's biggest trends, but they all ring in at $100 and under, too.
This top is a prime example how you transition summer's boho trend for fall.
Pair this top with a suede skirt and knee-high boots for a transitional boho-inspired look.
I used to layer lace camis like this all the time in the 2000s—I'm so glad the look is coming back.
I'm already imagining how cool this blouse would look underneath leather and suede jackets.
Navy and white is a color combination that's nothing short of elegant.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.