Today's Top Stories
1
How One Shopaholic Is Buying No Clothes in 2018
2
6 Best Waterproof Mascaras You'll Want to Use
3
What Is the Value of a Destroyed Embryo?
4
How Celebs Deleting Snapchat Can Kill the App
5
Need: This Monthly Sheet Mask Subscription Box

A Disney Star Just Joined the White House Because That's Where We're at Right Now

"I've got sunshine on a cloudy day..." 🎶

Getty Images

Donald Trump is now recruiting Disney Channel stars to join his administration. Shake It Up actress Caroline Sunshine, 22, has officially joined the White House press team as an assistant.

Sunshine starred alongside Bella Thorne and Zendaya in the hit TV show that follows two best friends who play background singers. The series ended in 2013 after three seasons.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sunshine starring as Tinka Hessenheffer on Shake It Up.
Getty Images

The former actress has clearly taken an interest in politics following the show. She's posted frequently on her Instagram account about the importance of voting and how she's "learning about ways to alleviate poverty in the U.S." She was also reportedly a White House intern while studying at Claremont McKenna College and worked for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee, and the California Republican Party.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sunshine has over 500,000 Twitter followers and over 235,000 Instagram followers, so clearly she's still popular with the fans. Taking bets on which Disney channel star is next. Anyone?

Related Stories
Stormy Daniels Amends Trump Lawsuit
Trump order bans transgender military troops from serving
Trump Order Bans Transgender Troops from Serving
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Stormy Daniels Amends Trump Lawsuit
Inside March for Our Lives as Told by an MSD Alum
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Melania's Spokesperson Responds to '60 Minutes'
Stormy Daniels: I'm Not a Liar
Santorum Gets Offensive About March For Our Lives
March for Our Lives Rally Breaks Records
Tiffany Trump Likes March For Our Lives Post
Martin Luther King Jr.'s Granddaughter Speech
Celebrities Supporting the March for Our Lives
Evil Eye Gloves March for Our Lives Evil Eye Gloves at the March for Our Lives