A Disney Star Just Joined the White House Because That's Where We're at Right Now

Donald Trump is now recruiting Disney Channel stars to join his administration. Shake It Up actress Caroline Sunshine, 22, has officially joined the White House press team as an assistant.

Sunshine starred alongside Bella Thorne and Zendaya in the hit TV show that follows two best friends who play background singers. The series ended in 2013 after three seasons.

Sunshine starring as Tinka Hessenheffer on Shake It Up. Getty Images

The former actress has clearly taken an interest in politics following the show. She's posted frequently on her Instagram account about the importance of voting and how she's "learning about ways to alleviate poverty in the U.S." She was also reportedly a White House intern while studying at Claremont McKenna College and worked for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee, and the California Republican Party.

Sunshine has over 500,000 Twitter followers and over 235,000 Instagram followers, so clearly she's still popular with the fans. Taking bets on which Disney channel star is next. Anyone?

