The Internet Reacts to Melania Trump's Disgusting Choice of Clothing to Visit Immigrant Children

If you didn't think the tone deaf, cruel behavior could get any worse, today The Daily Mail reported that First Lady Melania Trump wore a $39 Zara jacket that reads on the back, "I don't really care, do u?" to visit immigrant children ripped from their parents at the border. She was photographed wearing the jacket while boarding her flight at Andrews airport in Maryland, but removed it before disembarking the plane in McAllen, Texas.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here, Twitter users' reactions to the First Lady's choice of clothing.

This is not a joke.



Melania Trump wore a jacket to visit child detention centers that read: "I really don't care. Do u?"



I'm actually speechless. https://t.co/Ume21zIGra — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) June 21, 2018

The jacket Melania Trump wore to visit caged immigrant children. pic.twitter.com/fPLeiIU9zc — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) June 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I mean let’s face it, she doesn’t. #PhotoOP

“Melania Trump made quite the sartorial statement on Thursday when she donned a jacket with the words, 'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' written across the back while boarding a plane to visit immigrant children being held at the border...” pic.twitter.com/DsAf9HVlQO — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) June 21, 2018

I am rarely speechless but ... I am speechless. Melania Trump wore a jacket emblazoned with the saying "I really don't care, do you?" when she left for Texas this morning. https://t.co/u47CQGrgIA HT @pbump — Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) June 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Google "Melania Trump jacket" yall — L’Challa (@KingLChalla) June 21, 2018

The irony of Melania Trump's distasteful Zara parka slogan is that this is what the kids version of the jacket says... https://t.co/wEnWbkoVCR pic.twitter.com/lVBnNDmT8b — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) June 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

@FLOTUS Here’s what you can do!Move back to your gilded cage in the tower and take that orange monster you’re married to with you. Then file for divorce to spare your son the humiliation — Betty Martinez (@Martinez55Betty) June 21, 2018

Did Donald give her that coat? — Trisha Cleary (@FishaAnn) June 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I Don't Care What She Trying To Say, It's Inappropriate If She's Going To See Immigrant CHILDREN 😒

Where Was Her Jacket When Stormy Daniels Hit Her Husband With A Lawsuit?!! I'll Wait. — Nikki (@AtxGirlnScrubbs) June 21, 2018

“To me, clothing is a form of self expression. There are hints about who you are in what you wear.” - @marcjacobs https://t.co/MaKNKG5WM7 — Nicole Bolt (@BoltBlogs) June 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

NEW: @FLOTUS spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham when asked what message the first lady's jacket intends to send: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 21, 2018

The real Melania Trump emerges, she puts the #meangirls to shame. You are one class act @flotus — solitaireyyc (@solitaireyyc) June 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Seriously, WTF?

Melania Trump wore a $39 Zara jacket that said "I REALLY DON'T CARE. DO U?" in HUGE letters to go visit these kids?

Tone deaf moron, or a deliberate trolling? https://t.co/EEUUgXQTlm — Edan Clay (@EdanClay) June 21, 2018

Visiting the detention centers, Melania Trump wore a jacket that said "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back. That's because her "Zero Effs To Give" jacket was at the cleaners. — Alex Kaseberg (@AlexKaseberg) June 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

8 months ago, @businessinsider reported that FLOTUS didn't want her clothes to suggest she's "out of touch":

"Melania Trump has found her first lady fashion sweet spot: aspirational but just barely within reach — and increasingly self-aware. https://t.co/da5eYlWN4B — Holly Ojalvo (@heoj) June 21, 2018

Indifference. Lack of interest or care.



E.g. The words on Melania Trump's jacket indicate indifference. https://t.co/H7chXjfEMJ https://t.co/4FszWWLPna — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 21, 2018

For ways to help the immigrant children separated from their families at the border, you can find out more information here.

