The Internet Reacts to Melania Trump's Disgusting Choice of Clothing to Visit Immigrant Children

If you didn't think the tone deaf, cruel behavior could get any worse, today The Daily Mail reported that First Lady Melania Trump wore a $39 Zara jacket that reads on the back, "I don't really care, do u?" to visit immigrant children ripped from their parents at the border. She was photographed wearing the jacket while boarding her flight at Andrews airport in Maryland, but removed it before disembarking the plane in McAllen, Texas.
For ways to help the immigrant children separated from their families at the border, you can find out more information here.