Selena Gomez Had a Second Emergency Kidney Surgery

This is so scary.

Oct 31, 2017

Over the summer, Selena Gomez underwent kidney transplant surgery thanks to her friend Francia Raisa offering to be a donor. But in an even more startling turn of events, Selena revealed that she actually had a second emergency surgery after one of her arteries flipped. The surgery lasted almost six hours.

"I started to attempt to fall asleep," Selena says in the Today Show interview above. "In the middle of that process, I started hyperventilating, and there was so much pain there. My teeth were...I was like grinding, I was freaking out. It was a six hour surgery that they had to do on me, and the normal kidney process is actually two hours. Apparently, one of the arteries had flipped. I'm very thankful that there are people who know what to do in that situation."

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Fortunately, the second surgery was a success and Selena's health has dramatically improved. "As soon as I got the kidney transplant, my arthritis went away," Selena says. "My lupus, there’s about a three to five percent chance it will ever come back. My blood pressure is better. My energy, my life has been better."

