Selena Gomez Had a Second Emergency Kidney Surgery

Over the summer, Selena Gomez underwent kidney transplant surgery thanks to her friend Francia Raisa offering to be a donor. But in an even more startling turn of events, Selena revealed that she actually had a second emergency surgery after one of her arteries flipped. The surgery lasted almost six hours.

"I started to attempt to fall asleep," Selena says in the Today Show interview above. "In the middle of that process, I started hyperventilating, and there was so much pain there. My teeth were...I was like grinding, I was freaking out. It was a six hour surgery that they had to do on me, and the normal kidney process is actually two hours. Apparently, one of the arteries had flipped. I'm very thankful that there are people who know what to do in that situation."

Fortunately, the second surgery was a success and Selena's health has dramatically improved. "As soon as I got the kidney transplant, my arthritis went away," Selena says. "My lupus, there’s about a three to five percent chance it will ever come back. My blood pressure is better. My energy, my life has been better."