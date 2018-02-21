Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Just Publicly Declared Her Thirst for Timothée Chalamet

"I'm buttering him up like a pig for slaughter."

If you're among the legions of people in love with 22-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet, you are not alone. In fact, Jennifer Lawrence is your leader.

The actress made no qualms about revealing her crush on the Call Me by Your Name star during an interview with ET, saying, "Timothée, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know? [I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30."

Also if you're wondering about the age difference (Jennifer is 27), she's well aware:

"He's old enough to say that, right? He's over 18? What if I was like, 'He's hot!' and he's 15? I didn't realize he was so young. Tell him to wait!... [He's] so, so talented and hot!"

Good times, 2018, you are delivering!

