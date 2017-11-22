10 Fashion Trends That Will Be Out in 2018

If you love something, let it go until it comes back a few years later.
While things went decidedly belly-up in pretty much every other arena, at least we had nice clothes in 2017. But as all good things must end to make room for even better things, here are 10 trends we expect you can fondly say so long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, goodbye to—until next time.
In 2016, Taylor Swift wondered if the choker was going the way of the flower crown. Things got pretty quiet for homegirl after that (before they became explosively loud around her record release), so people continued to constrict their necks with bits of ribbon and shoelaces. But not for much longer, as evidenced by the choker's crossover into memes featuring neck braces. It's time.
"In" Alternative: Honestly, you're better off still focusing on earrings.
Much as this shape flatters the neck and shoulders, the time has come to unglue your arms from your sides. This is not personal—it is just a case of "we went really hard on this one, so now it's time to give it a rest."
"In" Alternative: The single shoulder is still cool, though you might want to start working on your obliques, as the single exposed side-ab is coming up in in the fashion world.
According to a buyer at a major e-commerce site, festival-goers will simply not let their fringy halter tops and fringier crotch-length miniskirts go. This was pre-Coachella 2017, but what now? We'd like to hope that it's lights out for this one, because it's just such a trope, but the people decide, when it comes down to it.
"In" Alternative: Fringe, when not suede nor complicit in an act of cultural appropriation, is perfectly nice.
This was fun for a while, but Kim Kardashian did it a lot, which then meant Instagram models and high-street stores followed suit. The belt variety will be first to go, followed, slowly, by dresses with built-in ties, because that's still kind of a novelty in a romance-novel kind of way.
"In" Alternative: The belts that come with your coats, actually, or a good brown leather one to hold up your wide, cuffed denim.
Shop similar: Daisy, $345
The drawstring genus of bucket bags: Put in shallow (versus deep) storage, to be brought out for gigs or travel. The more structured, top-handle genus: Good for a while yet, though you might want to explore other shapes, either perfectly round (that would be a circle) or much more angular.
"In" Alternative: We just said it.
Simon Miller, $590
In other bucket-related news, the resurgence of Kangols and their ilk seem to be more of a flash in the pan that will live to flash another day. But not next year, probably.
"In" Alternative: You can keep wearing your baker boys and berets.
Shop similar: Brixton, $44
The tiny backpack had the two main factors required to make a comeback: nostalgia and enough distance for young people to be like, "Hey, I'm too young to have done that the first time around." And once again, according to the circle of life, the charm is starting to wear off.
"In" Alternative: Well, you could do a backpack with regular dimensions.
Shop similar: Want Les Essentiels, $495
Again, nothing against 'em, objectively—they've just run their course for the time being.
"In" Alternative: The outerwear mood has shifted to sharper, more tailored shapes, such as the trench or oversize tweed blazer.
Shop similar: Topshop, $150
A true fad that's got maybe one more festival season left in it before it runs out of gas in the middle of the desert in approximately October 2018.
"In" Alternative: You're better off getting something with a handle and structure, as discussed earlier.
Shop similar: Clare V., $345
The photo says it all.
"In" Alternative: Not branding short jump/boiler suits "RompHims."