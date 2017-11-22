10 Fashion Trends That Will Be Out in 2018

1 Chokers

In 2016, Taylor Swift wondered if the choker was going the way of the flower crown. Things got pretty quiet for homegirl after that (before they became explosively loud around her record release), so people continued to constrict their necks with bits of ribbon and shoelaces. But not for much longer, as evidenced by the choker's crossover into memes featuring neck braces. It's time.

"In" Alternative: Honestly, you're better off still focusing on earrings.