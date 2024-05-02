20 Bloomingdale's Summer Shoes to Complete Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe

Just when I thought my spring and summer wardrobe was ready, New York was hit with a stretch of warm weather. That's when I realized: I have breezy summer dresses aplenty, but my closet seriously lacks summer shoes—especially pretty ballet flats and strappy sandals. Being the frugal shopper I am, I'm using Bloomingdale's unreal shoe sale to fill in the gaps.
The retailer is just throwing not one but two shoe sales right now. Here's the lowdown: From now through May 5, you can save 25 to 65 percent on over 900 (!) pairs of shoes. What's more, you can earn an extra 25 percent off select styles (yes, that includes the already-discounted finds!) when you add two or more pairs to your cart. Considering how many chic pairs are on sale, that'll be easy.
These sandals look far more expensive than they are—but they're actually under $100 before the discount kicks in. Their simple, strappy design gives them a luxurious feel.
When Tory Burch shoes like these go on sale, you don't let them pass you by. With smooth leather and shining gold hardware, these slides are the definition of quiet luxury.
Your summer shoe collection wouldn't be complete without a pair of espadrilles. These have a small wedge for added height and they tie around the ankle for an ultra-feminine look.
Everyone needs a good pair of sneakers for work, and this white pair is the most ideal for summer. Their minimalist, all-white look makes them easy to style, plus they pair well with just about anything you could throw on.
Mesh flats aren't going to be everyone's cup of tea, but you might as well try this best-selling pair while they're on sale. They're a great option for sweaty days when you need something breathable, but don't want to go open-toed.
It doesn't get easier than these slide sandals. Slip them on with your summer dresses, favorite denim shorts, linen pants, or anything else in your summer closet for an instant touch of elevation.
From the bow ties to the cap toe and smaller heel, I love every detail of these sweet shoes. Wear these with any outfit to fit with the girlhood aesthetic the fashion set has been favoring lately.
As much as I love a dainty shoe, I like to switch it up with something edgier every now and then. These platform sandals would nicely juxtapose a feminine, flowy sundress, especially with crew socks.
Celeb-favorite brand Stuart Weitzman rarely goes on sale (and at over 50 percent off no less!) so scoop up these ballet flats while you still can. This classy pair looks straight out of Blair Waldorf's closet. Who wouldn't want to steal the "Queen B" of the Upper East Side's style?
Woven sandals like these are a summer favorite every year, so add this pair to your cart if you're in need of a seasonal refresh. The platform not only adds a touch of height, but they make these sandals so comfortable.
If you're lucky enough to have these sandals still in your size (I'm jealous), I'd advise you to snap them up immediately. The sculptural heel immediately adds the cool factor, but overall they're simple enough to style with just about any dress in your closet.
Ever since an influencer posted these sandals on Instagram a few months ago, I haven't been able to stop thinking about them. They give modern Grecian goddess energy with a luxurious take on the classic flip-flop.
I'm still not quite over the metallic trend and neither is the rest of the fashion crowd. These mules are so much cooler than your basic black pair, so they would make you look like the It Girl of your office in an instant.
These shoes combine three (!!!) recent flat trends into one style: ballet flats, slingbacks, and mesh flats. Talk about a real multitasker. Throw these on with your summer work outfits, and you'll immediately look like a fashion girl.
I'm willing to bet you have at least one wedding (if not multiple) on your agenda this season. Pick up these heels for the perfect shoes to go with your summer wedding guest dress. They're elegant, not too tall, and pair well with your favorite dress.
Raffia styles come up every year for good reason—they nail the summer beachy vibe with ease. This pair is a great addition to your warm-weather wardrobe thanks to their versatility. Dress them down with jean shorts or dress them up with a maxi dress.
You can't go wrong with a pair of simple slide sandals in your warm-weather collection. They're easy to style and, most importantly, comfortable. Wear these neutral slides to the beach, on vacation, shopping, or even around your house.
Sneakers don't always cut it when we need comfortable shoes in the summer. Enter these comfortable walking sandals. They're approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, plus you'll be able to walk for hours on end on their extra-cushioned sole.
How adorable are these pumps? They remind me of the dress shoes of my childhood but all grown up. As someone who gets wobbly in heels, I appreciate the sensible heel height, too.
I'm serious when I say I want these shoes in every color. They're simple, but that's why I love them. They also have an easy-to-walk-in heel and come in a must-have black and red, the season's trendiest color.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
