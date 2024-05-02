20 Bloomingdale's Summer Shoes to Complete Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe

Just when I thought my spring and summer wardrobe was ready, New York was hit with a stretch of warm weather. That's when I realized: I have breezy summer dresses aplenty, but my closet seriously lacks summer shoes—especially pretty ballet flats and strappy sandals. Being the frugal shopper I am, I'm using Bloomingdale's unreal shoe sale to fill in the gaps.

The retailer is just throwing not one but two shoe sales right now. Here's the lowdown: From now through May 5, you can save 25 to 65 percent on over 900 (!) pairs of shoes. What's more, you can earn an extra 25 percent off select styles (yes, that includes the already-discounted finds!) when you add two or more pairs to your cart. Considering how many chic pairs are on sale, that'll be easy.

AQUA Women's Vinni Slim Strap Sandals (Were $88) $66 at Bloomindale's These sandals look far more expensive than they are—but they're actually under $100 before the discount kicks in. Their simple, strappy design gives them a luxurious feel.

Tory Burch Eleanor Slide Sandals (Were $298) $209 at Bloomingdale's When Tory Burch shoes like these go on sale, you don't let them pass you by. With smooth leather and shining gold hardware, these slides are the definition of quiet luxury.

Castañer Women's Carina Ankle Tie Espadrille Wedge Sandals (Were $150) $113 at Bloomingdale's Your summer shoe collection wouldn't be complete without a pair of espadrilles. These have a small wedge for added height and they tie around the ankle for an ultra-feminine look.

Tory Burch Howell Court Sneakers (Were $198) $139 at Bloomingdale's Everyone needs a good pair of sneakers for work, and this white pair is the most ideal for summer. Their minimalist, all-white look makes them easy to style, plus they pair well with just about anything you could throw on.

Jeffrey Campbell Women's Swan-Lake Ballet Flats (Were $145) $102 at Bloomingdale's Mesh flats aren't going to be everyone's cup of tea, but you might as well try this best-selling pair while they're on sale. They're a great option for sweaty days when you need something breathable, but don't want to go open-toed.

March Fisher LTD Casara 2 Slide Sandals (Were $120) $96 at Bloomingdale's It doesn't get easier than these slide sandals. Slip them on with your summer dresses, favorite denim shorts, linen pants, or anything else in your summer closet for an instant touch of elevation.

AQUA Romi Slip On Snip Toe Flats (Were $118) $62 at Bloomingdale's From the bow ties to the cap toe and smaller heel, I love every detail of these sweet shoes. Wear these with any outfit to fit with the girlhood aesthetic the fashion set has been favoring lately.

Maje Fisher Strappy Slingback Lug Platform Sandals (Were $385) $270 at Bloomingdale's As much as I love a dainty shoe, I like to switch it up with something edgier every now and then. These platform sandals would nicely juxtapose a feminine, flowy sundress, especially with crew socks.

Stuart Weitzman Slip On Patent Cap Flats (Were $395) $178 at Bloomingdale's Celeb-favorite brand Stuart Weitzman rarely goes on sale (and at over 50 percent off no less!) so scoop up these ballet flats while you still can. This classy pair looks straight out of Blair Waldorf's closet. Who wouldn't want to steal the "Queen B" of the Upper East Side's style?

Sam Edelman Reid Double Buckle Braided Slide Sandals (Were $140) $98 at Bloomingdale's Woven sandals like these are a summer favorite every year, so add this pair to your cart if you're in need of a seasonal refresh. The platform not only adds a touch of height, but they make these sandals so comfortable.

Cult Gaia Zuma Sandals (Were $428) $257 at Bloomingdale's If you're lucky enough to have these sandals still in your size (I'm jealous), I'd advise you to snap them up immediately. The sculptural heel immediately adds the cool factor, but overall they're simple enough to style with just about any dress in your closet.

Tory Burch Patos Thong Sandals (Were $258) $181 at Bloomingdale's Ever since an influencer posted these sandals on Instagram a few months ago, I haven't been able to stop thinking about them. They give modern Grecian goddess energy with a luxurious take on the classic flip-flop.

AQUA Milee Pointed Toe Slip On High Heel Pumps (Were $108) $57 at Bloomindale's I'm still not quite over the metallic trend and neither is the rest of the fashion crowd. These mules are so much cooler than your basic black pair, so they would make you look like the It Girl of your office in an instant.

Steve Madden Belinda Slip on Slingback Flats (Were $89) $62 at Bloomingdale's These shoes combine three (!!!) recent flat trends into one style: ballet flats, slingbacks, and mesh flats. Talk about a real multitasker. Throw these on with your summer work outfits, and you'll immediately look like a fashion girl.

Stuart Weitzman Aleena Royale Crystal Embellished Suede Slide Sandals (Were $550) $248 at Bloomingdale's I'm willing to bet you have at least one wedding (if not multiple) on your agenda this season. Pick up these heels for the perfect shoes to go with your summer wedding guest dress. They're elegant, not too tall, and pair well with your favorite dress.

Vince Margo Raffia Espadrille Block Heel Platform Sandals (Were $350) $262 at Bloomingdale's Raffia styles come up every year for good reason—they nail the summer beachy vibe with ease. This pair is a great addition to your warm-weather wardrobe thanks to their versatility. Dress them down with jean shorts or dress them up with a maxi dress.

AQUA Elsa Slip on Strappy Slide Sandals (Were $98) $74 at Bloomingdale's You can't go wrong with a pair of simple slide sandals in your warm-weather collection. They're easy to style and, most importantly, comfortable. Wear these neutral slides to the beach, on vacation, shopping, or even around your house.

FitFlop GEN-FF Buckle Two Bar Leather Slides (Were $160) $120 at Bloomingdale's Sneakers don't always cut it when we need comfortable shoes in the summer. Enter these comfortable walking sandals. They're approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association, plus you'll be able to walk for hours on end on their extra-cushioned sole.

Marc Fisher LTD. ML Folly Slip On T Strap Mid Heel Pumps (Were $120) $54 at Bloomingdale's How adorable are these pumps? They remind me of the dress shoes of my childhood but all grown up. As someone who gets wobbly in heels, I appreciate the sensible heel height, too.

AQUA T Strap Slingback High Heel Sandals (Were $108) $81 at Bloomingdale's I'm serious when I say I want these shoes in every color. They're simple, but that's why I love them. They also have an easy-to-walk-in heel and come in a must-have black and red, the season's trendiest color.