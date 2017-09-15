Jennifer Lawrence Got into a Bar Fight with a Fan and Poured Beer All Over Him

Jennifer Lawrence does not have time for rude fans, and apparently decided to throw beer all over one whilst filming her new movie Red Sparrow in Budapest.

"I was drunk and this guy asked me [for] a selfie and I was like, 'No, thank you, no,'" she explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "Then he was like, 'Please my girlfriend will never believe me,' then my friend was like, 'If your girlfriend won't believe you, then she's not the one.'"

"So we were like, 'just go away' and he said, 'yeah, well f*ck you,'" she continued. "Something in me just snapped, it couldn't have been the alcohol, and I was like, 'Did you just say f*ck you to me? Did you just say f*ck you to me?!' And I grabbed him, and I took beers, and started dousing them all over him."

But wait, there's more! "I started pouring beers all over his suitcase, and my friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind and goes, 'Don't waste beer, don't waste beer,' and I instantly relaxed. I was like, 'Of course, what was I thinking?!'"

It's just JLaw being JLaw!

