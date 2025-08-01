Chloe Bailey has never been one to shy away from a great beauty moment, and her latest manicure proves it. On Aug. 1, the singer shared a photo dump on Instagram, showcasing moments from her life over the past few weeks. From travel to music, the star has been having the time of her life this summer, and naturally, her beauty details have been impeccable throughout. Still, her nails stole the show and paid homage to a popular ‘90s trend.

To start, Bailey’s nails were filed into a lipstick shape, a trend from the early aughts that’s gradually making its return to the zeitgeist. Then, she blinged the nail out from top to bottom. She chose a variety of multi-colored crystals, focusing them near the tips and spreading them toward the nail bed, creating a waterfall-like effect. A few swipes of top coat added a glossy finish to the manicure for an extra bit of shine. The look is reminiscent of the nail crown trend that gained popularity earlier this year, combined with a classic French manicure silhouette.

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey) A photo posted by on

Lipstick nails have been worn by many celebrities, including stars like Megan Thee Stallion, and they’ve become a symbol for dedicated nail enthusiasts in Hollywood. They’re a rather daring style, but a fun choice for anyone looking to change up their usual square or oval shape.

Additionally, if you prefer a more minimal beauty aesthetic, you can customize the look to suit your preferences, from rounding the edges for a more hybrid shape to choosing a simple single-color manicure—your options are only as limited as your imagination.

Keep reading for the products you can use to recreate Bailey’s look here.

Lago Group Apres Gel-X Sculpted Box of Nail Tips $17.01 at Amazon If you want to attempt to recreate Bailey's nail shape on yourself with extensions, opt for tapered square nails as a base with this beginner-friendly kit from Apres. It's much easier to file them down into the lipstick shape. Misssix French Gel Nail Tips $9.99 at Amazon Press-on nails are also an option to get the look in less time, just be sure to paint over them so that whichever design is underneath doesn't look inconsistent. NYK1 Super Strong Nail Glue for Press on Nails, Nail Tips & Acrylic Nails $12.99 at Amazon Almost 80,000 people agree that this is one of the best nail glues on Amazon, perfect for keeping your press-ons in place. Perfect Formula Perfect Formula Set of 2 Crystal Nail Files $22 at QVC Keep a good quality file close by for perfecting your nail shape. Chanel L'huile Camélia $33 at Chanel Once your nails are all done, don't forget to make sure your cuticles are all taken care of with a nourishing oil. This formula is one of my favorites from Chanel.