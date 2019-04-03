MCX110118_092
Meghan Markle's Wedding Florist, Philippa Craddock, Launched a Hair Accessories Line

Just in time for Coachella.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Philippa craddock

The one-year anniversary of the royal wedding is just a month away. Though every detail of the day was picture-perfect, the white-and-green floral archway Meghan Markle passed through, dreamed up and designed by self-taught florist Philippa Craddock, was mesmerizing. It's no secret how incredibly important flowers are in weddings, and Craddock over-delivered with her royal-worthy arrangements.

Thankfully, we can all get some royal treatment, too. Craddock is spreading the wealth with her newly launched hair accessories line full of decadent-styled pieces. Think: Intricate, floral-adorned headbands, hair pins, brooches, and more. These queen-like pieces are exclusively available on luxury site Matchesfashion.com, and they are not your standard cheap flower crowns. Craddock creates for royalty, okay, and has worked with Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, Hermès, and more. The line ranges from $206 to $1,113 for its most elaborate headpiece. Consider these investment pieces you pull out on very special occasions.

Each thoughtful hair accessory is hand-crafted, inspired by English gardens and vintage botanical illustrations you'd find in museum archives. "It’s easy to make every single petal perfect, but for it to look natural, it needs some of those flaws,” Craddock told Vogue—although, IMO, each piece looks immaculate, and resembles the fanciest foliage.

Craddock can take all of my coins: I've already added my favorite (the first on the list) to my cart. Excuse me while I marvel at the rest of the collection, below.

1 Blossom Faux-Flower Hairpin
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Blossom Faux-Flower Hairpin, $206

SHOP IT

2 Silk Faux-Flower Hairpin
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Silk Faux-Flower Hairpin, $225

SHOP IT

3 Rose Faux-Flower Hairpin
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Rose Faux-Flower Hairpin, $386

SHOP IT

4 Giant Dahlia Faux-Flower Hairpin
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Giant Dahlia Faux-Flower Hairpin, $298

SHOP IT

5 Faux-Hydrangea Hair Slide
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Faux-Hydrangea Hair Slide, $212

SHOP IT

6 Faux-Hydrangea Hair Slide
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Faux-Hydrangea Hair Slide, $307

SHOP IT

7 Poppy Faux-Flower Hairpin
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Poppy Faux-Flower Hairpin, $229

SHOP IT

8 Blossom Faux-Flower Headband
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Blossom Faux-Flower Headband, $607

SHOP IT

9 Silk Faux-Flower Headband
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Silk Faux-Flower Headband, $774

SHOP IT

10 Rose Flower Headband
image
Philippa Craddock

Philippa Craddock Rose Flower Headband, $1,048

SHOP IT

