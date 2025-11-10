Catherine Zeta-Jones's Beach Waves Are Making Me Forget It's Almost Winter

By now, Catherine Zeta-Jones is probably pretty used to wearing gothic glam for her role as Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the fictional Addams family, on Netflix's Wednesday, but her latest appearance proves that she knows how to switch things up every once and a while with hair and makeup that looks almost effortless.

The actor joined her Wednesday co-stars at the Netflix show's FYC event in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, where she stunned in a black minidress with a lacy overlay that featured a high neck and long sleeves. She also took the dark and gothic route with her glam, wearing a smokey eye and a cool-toned, nude lipstick, but she added some softness to the look by styling her long, brunette hair in soft waves and a side part.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the "Wednesday" FYC event in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to low maintenance hairstyles, beach waves are as effortless as it gets. It's the perfect style to wear when you want to give your hair an effortlessly cool or messy-but-chic sort of vibe, and the best part is that they're a good fit for pretty much any occasion on top of being pretty easy to achieve at home.

Read ahead to shop all the products and tools you'll need to have on-hand to get the look.