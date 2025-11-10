Catherine Zeta-Jones's Beach Waves Are Making Me Forget It's Almost Winter
Perfect, no notes.
By now, Catherine Zeta-Jones is probably pretty used to wearing gothic glam for her role as Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the fictional Addams family, on Netflix's Wednesday, but her latest appearance proves that she knows how to switch things up every once and a while with hair and makeup that looks almost effortless.
The actor joined her Wednesday co-stars at the Netflix show's FYC event in Los Angeles on Nov. 9, where she stunned in a black minidress with a lacy overlay that featured a high neck and long sleeves. She also took the dark and gothic route with her glam, wearing a smokey eye and a cool-toned, nude lipstick, but she added some softness to the look by styling her long, brunette hair in soft waves and a side part.
When it comes to low maintenance hairstyles, beach waves are as effortless as it gets. It's the perfect style to wear when you want to give your hair an effortlessly cool or messy-but-chic sort of vibe, and the best part is that they're a good fit for pretty much any occasion on top of being pretty easy to achieve at home.
Read ahead to shop all the products and tools you'll need to have on-hand to get the look.
Yes, you can give yourself waves even if your hair is naturally straight. If you feel intimidated by curling irons, grab this easy-to-use tool—all you have to do is clamp and hold.
If your hair is already on the wavy side, this spray can add some extra texture while also softening and moisturizing it.
Mousse can help you add some extra definition to your hair while holding your waves in place without causing them to frizz up.
Add some of this to your hair before air-drying or diffusing to achieve frizz-free waves.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.