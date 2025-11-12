Ciara Proves, Once Again, That She Invented Blonde Hair
It's really her color.
I'm convinced that some celebrities just own certain hair colors. More specifically, I'm convinced that Ciara owns the color blonde, since any time she chooses to wear her hair a few shades lighter, she looks like absolute perfection.
Earlier this week, the singer shared a carousel of photos via Instagram that were taken at Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party. She showed up wearing a strapless, black, leather midi dress that featured a split up the side with a pair of opera gloves and a matching choker. Ciara frequently goes back and forth between dark hair and lighter, blonde hues, but she chose to go with the latter for the celebration. She wore an ash blonde hair color with dark roots and an invisible side part, and her hair was mostly straight with some loose curls added to her ends.
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)
A photo posted by on
Ciara has dabbled in wearing blonde so many times that it may as well just be her natural hair color. In the last few months alone, she's worn the color in a variety of shades from honey to platinum blonde to the above ash color with dark roots. It goes without saying that she's managed to master finding the perfect blonde formula.
Making the transition to blonde isn't only appropriate in the summertime, so if you've been thinking of switching things up and going a few shades lighter, read ahead to shop some of the best blonde maintenance products.
Add a reliable purple shampoo to your hair regimen to ensure your lighter color doesn't turn brassy from pollution, sun exposure, or cleansing.
If your hair is damaged from bleach, use this before shampooing—it's meant to strengthen the bonds in your hair and prevent breakage and thinning.
This is another bonding treatment that's meant to target severe damage and dullness.
If bleaching your hair is too much of a commitment, a wig will help you change up your look just as easily.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.