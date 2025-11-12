Ciara Proves, Once Again, That She Invented Blonde Hair

I'm convinced that some celebrities just own certain hair colors. More specifically, I'm convinced that Ciara owns the color blonde, since any time she chooses to wear her hair a few shades lighter, she looks like absolute perfection.

Earlier this week, the singer shared a carousel of photos via Instagram that were taken at Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party. She showed up wearing a strapless, black, leather midi dress that featured a split up the side with a pair of opera gloves and a matching choker. Ciara frequently goes back and forth between dark hair and lighter, blonde hues, but she chose to go with the latter for the celebration. She wore an ash blonde hair color with dark roots and an invisible side part, and her hair was mostly straight with some loose curls added to her ends.

Ciara has dabbled in wearing blonde so many times that it may as well just be her natural hair color. In the last few months alone, she's worn the color in a variety of shades from honey to platinum blonde to the above ash color with dark roots. It goes without saying that she's managed to master finding the perfect blonde formula.

Making the transition to blonde isn't only appropriate in the summertime, so if you've been thinking of switching things up and going a few shades lighter, read ahead to shop some of the best blonde maintenance products.